 By Luke Christopher

Fourth Estate Friday

Join us this Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.

