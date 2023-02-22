Join us this Friday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
‘All-you-can-eat’ shrimp and oyster dinner at Amissville firehouse this weekend
The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on Saturday, Feb. 25, is holding an “all-you-can-eat” shrimp and oyster dinner at the firehouse from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Soft drinks are included with tickets. Oyster stew, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and hot dogs will also be served.Pricing is as follows: $50 adults with advance tickets, $60 adults at the door, $25 children (ages 4-12) for Seafood, $10 Children (ages 4-12) for Hot Dogs, free for Children age 3 and under.
Contact Bonnie Bower (540-937-510), Sheila Walter (540-937-435) or Janet Robey (540-222-4412) for advance tickets.
Outrun a price increase for Fodderstack 10k
There are still several more days to register for the 45th running of the Fodderstack 10k Classic before a Feb. 28 price increase. Until then, racers can sign up for $25 (which increases to $30 on March 1 and $40 on race day). Pre-registration for ages 17 and under is still $15.
This year’s race is Saturday, April 15, starting at 9 a.m. in Flint Hill and ending up in Little Washington.
Aging Together wants to hear from Rappahannock seniors
Aging Together’s vision is to assure “age friendly communities that actively engage, value and support older adults." Community Conversations hosted by the organization are an opportunity for all voices to be heard in order to help inform their work.
The regional nonprofit’s Community Conversations involve group meetings where volunteer participants gather to answer questions or go online to answer surveys. They allow an opportunity for the public to offer opinions and insight about access to services and support for older adults. The results of conversations and surveys help Aging Together prioritize their activities and focus for the three years.
There are two events scheduled in Rappahannock County:
• April 5, 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Rappahannock Senior Center, Castleton
• April 27, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington
Everyone is invited and encouraged to participate in a group conversation by just showing up at one of the scheduled meetings above or at others around the area (a full schedule is available at rappnews.link/2fc). But attending a group is not necessary.
To answer a survey questionnaire, go to agingtogether.org (available electronically or in paper form) or contact Aging Together at 540-829-6405. If preferred, surveys enable participants to remain anonymous.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
RappCats | Wednesday, March 1, 2 p.m. | 714 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Flint Hill: Visit to RappCats to play with the cats. Max attendance six people. RSVP.
CPR | Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. | Rapp at Home office: CPR overview with a demo by Dr. Kathy Stewart, retired oncologist, volunteer advanced EMT with the Sperryville VFD. RSVP.
French Conversations | 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, Feb 28, 10:30 a.m | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest.
Walk and Talk | Wednesdays, Feb.22, March 1, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for details at Nankona@aol.com
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
