Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Food Pantry to reopen for in-store shopping
The Rappahannock Food Pantry will reopen its doors March 1 for in-store shopping, according to Director Mimi Forbes. Masks will still be required for all volunteers and clients for the present.
There will be a limit of three clients inside the pantry at any time. Clients may still use the shopping list from their cars if they aren't ready to come inside. Hours will be, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Logic and mortality in question at Middle Street Gallery
The Middle Street Gallery in Washington announced an exhibition of works by the digital artist and printmaker Jim Serbent. “Transcendence,” his first major show at the gallery, will run from from Feb. 25 through April 3. Other members of the arts cooperative will also present their works.
“Transcendence” describes works that are other-worldly yet accessible, inspired by ideas associated with Zen and the possibility of spiritual enlightenment, Serbent said in a news release. “You will see selections from diverse series that can provoke mind-stopping introspection, from faces peering out of rocks to architectural compositions that defy the laws of physics. At the very least, you are likely to leave with a lasting impression.”
The titles of several of his works include the word “koan,” from Zen Buddhism, a paradox or riddle that can't be solved by ordinary logic. One work appears to show a cliff of eroded brown sandstone, but on closer inspection reveals the faint impressions of human faces and other mystical shapes. The artist said of it, “Faces out of the distant past along with cultural icons peer out of sea-eroded rocks to confront viewers as reminders of their own mortality.”
Another work shows convergent strips, seemingly created by frozen video clips, in fantastic shades of blue, purple, and red, all running to an eye-like structure at the middle. “Here, an all-seeing eye dominates converging buildings from around the world as city lights twinkle in the vortex,” Serbent said. “It's an example of an art piece, during its creation, guiding the artist toward a surprising conclusion.” He leaves it to the viewer to decide just what that conclusion might be.
Much of Serbent's work has been influenced by time he spent in Japan, he said. “Intuition, imagination and experimentation provide the basis for my artistic efforts. Many of my artworks are by nature meditative, and they reflect that state of mind during their creation.”
Rapp at Home offers in-home assistance to local seniors
Rapp at Home, a local nonprofit that helps seniors in the area, offers services to connect residents with a registered nurse or home care professional to tend them inside the comfort of their homes.
The companion care program operates with the help of independent contractors Rapp at Home hires to provide seniors with a caretaker who can cater to their needs, even something as simple as preparing for them a home cooked meal. Rapp at Home offers contractors a minimum of $20 an hour, well above the industry standard, and is receiving a significant number of applications, despite a nationwide shortage of caretakers for seniors.
“We found that with the CNA support, seniors have been able to stay in their homes longer. They have shorter stays in rehabilitation facilities. They remain out of long term care facilities for a longer time. Having the CNAs relieves a lot of strain on family members … they're not just somebody who comes in and works in the home,” Executive Director Patty Hardee said.
Seeking campers for the Children’s Spring Garden
A rite of spring is returning: Kitty Keyser is welcoming campers to register for her annual day camp at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington.
The Children’s Spring Garden Camp will return on Saturday, March 26. It’s a Waldorf-inspired camp for girls and boys ages 4-12 (who will be divided into groups according to age and skill level). The students will explore their creativity through dance, movement, drama, sound, song, cooking, arts and crafts, story-telling, cooperative games, gardening and short hikes through the Inn at Little Washington’s Field of Dreams.
Keyser is a certified Waldorf teacher of 25 years and has 36 years of experience teaching movement and dance, including currently at Mountainside Physical Therapy. She will be assisted by artist Maureen Day and Ellie Dodd-Henze, a gluten-free baker.
The one-day camp will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the cost is $70 per child. For more information, contact Kitty at 540-675-1940 or kittykellerkeyser@gmail.com.
