Black History tonight!
Don’t forget this evening’s (Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 to 7 p.m.) Scrabble School Black History Month Zoom presentation with Terry Miller, curator of the Carver Center's 4-County Museum in Rapidan.
Miller will kick off her new virtual exhibit that begins in March, "When Women Use Their Power."
She will provide an overview of the exhibit, including why eight African American women were chosen to be highlighted, including their contributions to the Rappahannock region, all in salute of Black History Month.
A Q&A session will follow Miller's presentation. To receive the Zoom link for the presentation please contact@scrabbleschool.org or call 540-661-2013.
Companion Care anyone?
Rapp at Home’s Companion Care Program is now available to Rappahannock County residents.
For those who need support ranging from activities of daily living to nursing assistance to caregiver respite, please contact Rapp at Home at 540-937-4663 or Addell Russell at addell@rappathome.org
With the generous support of the PATH Foundation, some costs for those requiring assistance can be covered.
In addition, Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) who would like to join the program are asked to please contact Rapp at Home.
Grass Fed Beatles
Enjoy an evening of Beatles music for a great cause from the comfort of your own home.
Performed by Rappahannock’s own Grass Fed, the "All You Need Is Love" Benefit Concert will air this Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The virtual concert will take the place of Hearthstone School's annual Valentine's Dinner fundraiser, which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
To livestream and donate, go to: www.hearthstoneschool.org/love. Suggested donation of $15 per household.
Melancholy and gorgeous
Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series continues with Amy Speace, Burwell, and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth on Sunday, Feb. 28,at 7 p.m. for an evening of breathtakingly beautiful original songs.
“Melancholy and gorgeous” is how Rolling Stone recently described Speace’s music.
Join the artists in Kid Pan Alley’s intimate Zoom living room by registering at http://KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com
Recycling reminders
Always remember when dropping off recyclables at the Flatwood and Amissville recycling centers that doing your part by sorting the products properly and adhering to other important guidelines determines the overall volume of what eventually becomes recycled.
Here are the rules to follow, per the Rappahannock County government:
Cardboard
— Breakdown Flat
— Stack Neatly
— NO Food Soiled Cardboard
— NO Waxed Drink Containers
Paper
— Magazines /Newspaper
— Printer/Copier Paper
— NO Shredded Paper
— NO Plastic Bags / Boxes
Plastic
Clean & Empty
— Must be Marked #1-#7
— NO Black Plastic
— NO Bags/Boxes
— NO Pesticide or Petroleum Containers
Aluminum
— NOT Attracted to a Magnet (magnets are placed on containers to check)
— Primarily drink cans
— Clean and Empty
— Drink Cans
— NO Food/Soup Cans
— NO Bags/Boxes
Metal
Attracted to a Magnet (magnets are placed on containers to check)
— Clean and Empty
— Food / Soup Cans
— NO Aluminum
— NO Bags/Boxes
Glass
— All Colors
— Empty of Liquids
— NO Bags/Boxes
Breakfast at Foster Harris
Klaus Peters, co-proprietor of Foster Harris House in Washington, is trying something new. “We have become known for serving exceptional breakfasts. Until now, we were serving only our B&B guests. With Tula’s being closed, I am exploring an idea of offering a weekly breakfast to our local community and I am planning to start a trial breakfast on Wednesday, March 10,” Peters writes.
Advance seating required for the 8:30 a.m. event, with prices starting at $35. For more information, call (540) 675-3757 or email klaus@fosterharris.com.
Secure social media
Voya Financial Chief Security Architect Rich Wickersham will be presenting a free local online presentation “Social Media OPSEC, Targeting Analysis and Countermeasures” from 6 to 8 p.m., March 1, reviewing the continuing need for security (OPSEC) on social media platforms, focusing on LinkedIn.
Wickersham has more than 20 years of experience designing, implementing and securing resilient architectures for both public and private organizations. He has held previous leadership roles at AIG, Fannie Mae, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His presentation will focus on threats and attacks in the social media age and measures to counter those threats.
This is the first presentation of Lord Fairfax Community College’s Tech Bytes 2021 series. If interested in attending, please contact Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange at mstange@lfcc.edu by 9 a.m. March 1.
