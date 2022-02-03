SperryFest to return this spring
SperryFest, Sperryville’s annual community celebration, is being planned for Saturday, April 30.
This year’s community event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will include an Artisan Market on Sperryville’s Historic Main Street, according to a news release from the Sperryville Community Alliance. Rappahannock County’s wineries will join local food vendors.
This year’s festival will include the official race of 1000 ducks who are eager to take on the Thornton River, as well as a race of ducks decorated at SperryFest booths and given a chance to race the river.
Local and regional artists interested in being part of the Artisan Market of about 40 vendors should receive letters by Feb. 4. Watch for announcements on Facebook or the Rappahannock News, or contact Kim Nelson at the Hair Gallery. Applications are due by March 30. Raffle tickets for the duck race will go on sale from local businesses on April 1.
Those who are interested in helping organize SperryFest should apply to join the Sperryville Community Alliance board.
Board of Supervisors, School Board to hold joint meeting on school funding
The Rappahannock County School Board and Board of Supervisors will meet next week (Feb. 8) for a joint meeting where both bodies discuss the schools’ budget as it relates to state funding through Virginia’s Local Composite Index (LCI) and how both bodies can work to support one another.
The schools’ LCI is rated quite high primarily because of high property values in Rappahannock County, meaning RCPS — a small rural school attended primarily working class families, many of whom live below the poverty line — is expected by the state to cover 80% of funding to meet the state’s threshold for a quality education, according to data from the schools. Other factors that influence LCI are local taxable retail sales and local adjusted gross income.
“There’s just so many elements of this formula that are very inequitable to small rural counties that have this particular situation,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in an interview.
But because Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget for schools isn’t finalized, it’s too early to tell how Rappahannock’s funding from the state may fare in the long term. In the short term, finances should remain stable because of additional stimulus money that’s yet to be injected into its coffers, Grimsely said. She noted the budget process is expected to take several months.
Still, the school faces challenges with declining enrollment that potentially threaten its ability to compete in the market for qualified teachers and staff, as well as constraining further development of programs and activities that distinguish the school system, according to an infographic provided by Grimsley. Additional funding is essential if the schools are to remain an effective institution in rural Virginia, the schools said.
RAAC grant deadline is approaching
The March 15 deadline for the 2022 Rappahannock Association for Arts & Community Claudia Mitchell Fund grants for projects in visual arts, music, writing, theater, dance, film, video and mixed media is quickly approaching.
Grants are awarded to emerging and established artists of all ages, and to arts organizations and arts programs within community-based organizations and collaborative projects. Applicants must live in Rappahannock County or be involved in arts projects that are based in and benefitting county residents.
Grant awardees will be notified by mid-May. New and revised 2022 application and guidelines, and a complete list of past grantees are available at raac.org.
RAAC has awarded $350,000 in Mitchell Fund grants since 2012. Past projects have included school arts programs, community events and performances, artists’ residencies, workshops and continuing education, music and video productions and dance scholarships.
Sperryville litter clean-up efforts help clear the streets
Rappahannock residents looking to help keep the streets of Sperryville clean can join resident Katherine Cole on Saturday, Feb. 19 to collect litter along village roads.
Cole will bring residents together to pick up litter and trash along Old Hollow Road, Swindler Hollow, and Thornton Gap Church Road. An outdoor potluck and bonfire will be held after. In the event of inclement weather, the clean-up session will be postponed to Sunday, Feb. 27.
Those interested can contact Cole at KatCinVA@gmail.com.
Correction
A headline in last week’s paper was incorrect. The Planning Commission recommended a special use permit for the proposed dog training facility, not a special exception permit.
The story also incorrectly stated that Planning Commission member Rick Kohler was the listing agent on the property purchased by applicant Charlotte Wagner for the facility. Kohler is actually the listing agent for Chris Parrish on a different property, not the one for the dog training site, but he explained later that he thought he should still recuse himself from the vote. Parrish spoke out in opposition about a previous proposal for a dog training facility before selling Wagner land he deemed more acceptable to construct it on.