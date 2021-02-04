Love songs, live!
Given romantic tables-for-two are difficult to come by during a pandemic, Kid Pan Alley is taking care of Valentine’s Day this year by bringing some of the finest songwriters in the country together for an evening of “love songs.”
This special Valentine’s concert, viewable from the comfort of living room loveseats, will feature Beth Nielsen Chapman, Tom Prasada Rao, and Kid Pan Alley’s Paul Reisler. Chapman wrote Faith Hill’s “This Kiss,” as well as Elton John’s “Sand and Water.”
The free live stream concert will be held Sunday, Feb.14 at 7 p.m.
RSVP to KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com
Give Local Piedmont
Hey Rappahannock, it’s time to register our 501(c)3 nonprofits for Give Local Piedmont 2021 — the crucial one day online giving day — which will take place on May 4.
Visit GiveLocalPiedmont.org to register.
This is the 8th year for Give Local Piedmont, sponsored annually by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. To date, Give Local Piedmont has raised $5.8 million for local nonprofits.
Black History Month
Black History Month, few realize, was founded as Negro History Week by Virginia native and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson way back in 1926.
Gov. Ralph Northam this week issued a proclamation about the observance, which is celebrated in Virginia and nationwide during the entire month of February.
“The celebration of Black History Month provides an important opportunity to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our past and honor the legacy of countless Black Americans that have shaped our history,” said Northam. “As we continue working to build a more inclusive, equitable, and just future for all, we must also reaffirm our commitment to lifting up the people and places that for too long have been marginalized or forgotten.”
The theme for 2021’s observance is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”
Saluting Emma & Megan
College is never easy to begin with. Throw a once-in-a-century pandemic into the mix it gets even more difficult.
Despite the ongoing obstacles, the College of William & Mary is saluting two of its students from Amissville — Emma Ackerman and Megan Heidebrecht — who were recently named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
In order to achieve Dean's List status at William & Mary, the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
Countywide call for help
Rappahannock County remains in desperate need of volunteer EMTs.
“Currently three stations have few or no EMTs to respond on emergency calls,” Amissville Fire Chief J.B. Carter said recently. “The most need is in the Castleton, Chester Gap, and Flint Hill areas of the county. The other stations are also in need of new volunteer EMTs as well. We are looking for members of all age ranges. High school students, retirees, and anyone who has a few hours a week that they can use to help their fellow neighbor in their time of need.”
An EMT class is set for March 2-July 24 at the Amissville station. Classes are Tuesday and Thursday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., and some Saturdays — 180 hours, all told, of classroom and practical training. There is no fee for members of county volunteer fire and rescue companies.
The class is open to anyone 16 years of age and older and limited to 20 students. Register by Feb. 16 through Carter at amissvillevfr@comcast.net
Good visits border
Congressman Bob Good, who represents Rappahannock County on Capitol Hill, joined eight other lawmakers last week for a tour of the US-Mexico border in Arizona.
While there, the Republican lawmaker expressed concern that newly elected President Joe Biden’s immigration and border positions will reverse what Donald Trump put into place.
“I strongly object to the radical left’s agenda to put the needs of Americans last,” Good commented.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }