The Benevolent Fund celebrity dinner is back

Following a several year hiatus, the Benevolent Fund celebrity dinner is returning March 11 to benefit the nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to individuals and families with short-term financial needs. The last dinner took place in early 2020 before the pandemic upended the world.

2023-02-FF-BOS-5-2.jpg

Debbie Donehey with Margaret "Peggy' Ralph

