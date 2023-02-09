Following a several year hiatus, the Benevolent Fund celebrity dinner is returning March 11 to benefit the nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to individuals and families with short-term financial needs. The last dinner took place in early 2020 before the pandemic upended the world.
Tickets for the upcoming event are expected to go on sale soon. The dinner, a longtime fixture in local fundraising, is organized by a volunteer committee and community members, and is served by local “celebrity” volunteers. More details in next week’s Rapp News.
Long-time Rappahannock Circuit Court Clerk honored by Supervisors
Margaret “Peggy” Ralph served as the Circuit Court Clerk in Rappahannock County since 2010. Ralph retired early this month and was honored by the Board of Supervisors on Monday for her service.
Biographer to discuss ‘extraordinary’ journalist at free event tomorrow
Washington's RAAC Theatre will host Virginia author Mary Llewellyn McNeil Friday evening, Feb. 10, to discuss her newly released biography “Century’s Witness: The Extraordinary Life of Journalist Wallace Carroll.
The free program will begin at 7:30 p.m.
“Working for United Press, the New York Times, and The Winston-Salem Journal, McNeil's protagonist seemed to be on the scene wherever major upheavals unfolded: at 10 Downing St. when Churchill declared war on Germany, in London’s West End when buildings crumbled under Hitler’s relentless blitz, in Russia when the Nazi armies pressed in, and in North Carolina as America’s civil rights movement took root.
The evening, cosponsored by RAAC and Foothills Forum, offers a sweep through history and a glimpse into the ways journalists keep us informed. The author will be available to sign books afterwards.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
Book Club | Thursday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Ludlow. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Valentine’s Day Sing-Along | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m. | Washington Schoolhouse Auditorium: Sing along with Hal, Danny, and/or Daniel and friends.
Let’s Get Moving! | Every Wednesday, Feb.15, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com
French Conversations | 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, Feb. 14, 28, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest.
Museum Trip / Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Meet at Rapp at Home parking lot: Bus trip to National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar Hazy Center in Chantilly. Free entry. Fee for lunch or iMax movie.
Senior Exercise Class | Every Friday, Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m. | Mountainside Physical Therapy, Rt. 211: Designed for all abilities, exercise for balance, strength and stretch. Cost is $10. Contact: Cindy at cindy4core@gmail.com.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
