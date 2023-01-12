Gay Street Gallery’s latest exhibit debuts resident artist Kevin H. Adams’ focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it. Click here for details.
School Board re-elects leadership team
The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to re-elect Jackson representative Wes Mills as chair and Stonewall-Hawthorne representative Larry Grove as vice chair, maintaining continuity of the body into the new year.
DeSarno resigns from Town Planning Commission
Washington Mayor Joe Whited on Monday announced that Town Planning Commission member Judy DeSarno resigned from her post.
“I felt I had just too much on my plate as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Library and chair of the Expansion Committee,” DeSarno said of her resignation in an email. “But first and foremost I believe it is time for some of us that have been involved for a very long time to step aside for new energy and ideas. I am hoping that David Pennington will take my place.”
She continued, “I think I have served for seven plus years - including being involved with the last Five Year Plan – and with the last four being most productive with six hearings and decisions on Rush River One. I anticipate a very busy next four years – and I hope to be involved as ‘just a citizen.’ I, of course, still have strong opinions – and am not shy about voicing them.”
Town Council is seeking a replacement for DeSarno on the body and asked that those interested submit an interest letter to the town by Feb. 2.
RAAC holding theater auditions
The RAAC Community Theatre invites interested resident to auditions for its upcoming production of the American theatrical classic, “Our Town,” on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former RAAC Theatre, 310 Gay St., Washington (white former church across the street from the new RAAC Theatre, aka Little Washington Theatre).
Roles for adults and a limited number of roles for young people (middle school through high school) are available in the late spring production. If you have questions, contact show director Andy Platt at andyplatt47@gmail.com.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming activities
Book Club | Thursday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Soup And Bread Lunch | Friday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m. | Skyward Café, Flint Hill: Enjoy a soup lunch with friends. Cost is $8/person. Limited seating.
Life Stories | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Write and share your stories. Open to new participants.
Lyt Wood Session | Thursday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. | Rapp Library: “An artistic look at the sky,” daytime observation of clouds, sun and moon.
Walk And Talk | Every Tuesday, Jan. 17, 24 & 31, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com.
Annual Meeting | Friday, Jan. 20, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. | 260 Porter St., Washington: Annual Meeting and new year celebration.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home events. Unless otherwise noted, RSVP to Rapp at Home.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.