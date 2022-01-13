31st annual MLK birthday celebration coming this Sunday
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation invites the community to the 2022 Celebration of the 31st Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday observance in Rappahannock County to be held virtually on Jan. 16.
The free event, to be shown at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at www.culpepermedia.org, will be taped at The Little Washington Theatre on Gay Street and presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Network.
The 2022 “DreamKeeper” Award will be presented to Ms. Lillian F. Aylor, a lifelong resident of the county, community and civic leader for many years, and the author of “I’ll Get it Done,” her autobiography.
The presentation of the DreamKeeper Award is a means of celebrating the life of King by recognizing the efforts of local individuals and/or organizations who aspire to the ideals that King spoke about, lived, fought and died for. Awardees are selected based on the ideals aspired to by King: faith, justice/equality, community service and social activism.
The event’s special guest will be Dr. Joanne Gabbin, professor at James Madison University, who is also Executive Director of the Furious Flower Poetry Conference, an award-winning entity focused on “regenerating the Black poetic tradition.”
The event’s music will be by local artists, Bobby G & Friends, Marie Davis, James Daniel, Alex Smith, Charlene Smith-Holland, and new this year Archie Borgus III and David Davol. Special presentations will be given by Marcia Cole, poet and author, and Wakefield Country Day School students.
Donations and pledges for the event will be accepted in support of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund to assist students in Rappahannock County to further their education. Online donations can be made at Network for Good (nfggive.com) or Givelify https://giv.li/9e6fy5.
Woman reported missing in Shenandoah National Park found safe
A young woman who was reported missing in Shenandoah National Park last Tuesday was found safe the following day.
Brittany N. Pulley, 32, was located by a ranger inside the park about 12:30 last Wednesday. She was in the company of some other hikers who had been assisting her, according to park spokesperson Claire Comer. Pulley returned home after being found. Comer noted the park did not have any additional information surrounding the circumstances of her going missing or being found.
Before being found, Pulley was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap close to the 102 mile marker near the Charlottesville area on Dec. 24.
Vocal Immersion Performance at Castleton Festival this weekend
As a part of the Opera Aria Fest at Castleton Theatre, there will be a Vocal Immersion Program Performance – your chance to see the young professional singers of tomorrow – under the faculty of Michelle De Young, Paul Groves and Dietlinde Turban Maazel.
The performance will be on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Castleton Theatre House. Tickets are between $25 and $60 and can be purchased online at https://www.simpletix.com/e/opera-aria-fest-tickets-97707#description.
‘Members and Friends’ at Middle Street Gallery
The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is putting on its annual Members and Friends exhibition, in which members of the arts cooperative show their works alongside those of invited guest artists. On exhibit from Jan. 14 through Feb. 20 will be a rich variety of colors, textures, subjects, and media from some two dozen artists.
Trees and leaves make star appearances this year, as befits our rural area. Member Jo Levine and guest artist Matthew Black each offer stark images of single leaves against black backgrounds. Photographer Ray Boc offers a complex color image of hydrangea leaves in dazzling colors, while guest Chris Stephens shows an oil painting with a large tree, in heavy colorful brushstrokes, dominating the buildings below it.
Photographer Dena Andre, guest of photographer Susan Raines, shows “Pines of Rome” towering over the ancient city. Gary Anthes offers a photograph of late-Autumn cottonwood trees growing along the Virgin River in Utah, and his friend Rosabel Goodman-Everard comments on climate warming with her painting, “Green is the First to Go,” with trees entirely in shades of orange and red. Cathy Suitor's vertical format painting features sycamores rising above a sidewalk cafe in Charlottesville, while Susan Stine, guest of Phyllis Magrab, offers a view of a farm field anchored by two stark, bare trees. And, continuing the agricultural theme, member Anita Amrhein's painting, “Sustainable Farming,” contains mysterious, brilliantly colored images of animals.
Of special local interest, member artist Thomas Spande is showing his “House on Main St,” Sperryville, while guest artist Ann Baumgardner offers her oil and cold wax view of “The Sperryville Schoolhouse Repurposed.” And guest artist Lori Wallace-Lloyd says of her mixed media view of a chipmunk, “The spectacular beauty and nature of Rappahannock County inspires [me] to draw and paint wildlife and botanicals in a variety of media,” she said.
The offering from Jim Serbent, a digital artist and printmaker, was inspired by Tibetan Buddhism. “It's a meditative work about transcendence, composed of original, multi-layered, high-energy fractal renderings superimposed over still-framed video backgrounds, some fused with aerial photography and other natural sources.” Meanwhile, his wife and guest, Barbara Serbent, calls her painting of a Norse goddess “an attempt to penetrate the masks of a few spectacular gods to create visual metaphors for the invisible through abstraction....Color, shape, texture, and line are my tools to compose...themes of love, war, justice, trouble, kindness, and more.”
Member Fae Penland teams up with her daughter, Erica Fae, with a collage and a photograph, respectively, while Phyllis Northup offers a watercolor of cliffs and desert plants in Arches National Park, Utah. And guest artist Gayle Ford says this of her poignant painting of a Bangladeshi woman, “Her expression is that of a woman who has had a hard life but has a healthy and well rounded outlook on life. She captured my heart and I wanted to remember her always.”
The gallery, www.middlestreetgallery.org and (540) 675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
— Gary Anthes