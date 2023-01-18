Town Hall’s walls get a makeover
Kicking off an initiative to restore Washington Town Hall, former Mayor John Fox Sullivan and his wife Beverly last week donated 19th century American flags to be hung within the Town Council chambers.
Kicking off an initiative to restore Washington Town Hall, former Mayor John Fox Sullivan and his wife Beverly last week donated 19th century American flags to be hung within the Town Council chambers.
Fauquier Health is hosting three hiring events later this month:
• On Jan. 23 (10 a.m to 1 p.m.) and Jan. 24 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) virtual hiring events will be held as the hospital system searches for professionals to join the team.
• On Jan 28 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m., an in-person event will be held at 360 Hospital Dr. in Warrenton.
They’re in need of nurses for the emergency department, the surgical wing and the intensive care unit. They’re also in search of environmental services and cleaning staff.
Visit their hiring website to register interview space today. Spaces are limited and are first come first serve.
Lyt Wood Session | Thursday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m., Rapp Library: “An artistic look at the sky” — daytime observation of clouds, sun and moon, presented by Lyt Wood..
Let’s Get Moving! | Every Tuesday, Jan. 24 & 31, 10 a.m., Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com
Senior Exercise Class | Every Friday, Jan. 20 & 27, 10:30 a.m., Mountainside Physical Therapy, U.S. Route 211…Designed for all abilities, exercise for balance, strength and stretch. Contact: cindy4core@gmail.com.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these events. RSVP to Rapp at Home unless otherwise noted.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.