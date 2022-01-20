Rappahannock Hunt races return
After taking a year off due to COVID-19 in 2021, the decades-old steeplechase event is scheduled to resume on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve (off Rt. 522) in Boston, with a post time of 1:00 p.m. Gates open at 10 a.m.
Featuring six races, the day officially kicks off the much-anticipated Virginia Steeplechase Association season, which runs into May. Tailgating and picnics are welcome and concessions and food vendors will be on site.
Individual general admission tickets are available online or at the gate. To purchase tickets and parking spaces, contact RappahannockHunt.com or bartonhitchcock@gmail.com.
Thigh Kavanagh begins long-awaited trial
The trial of Rappahannock County resident Thighe Kavanagh began Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Fauquier County Courthouse in Warrenton.
Kavanagh has six felony charges from a shooting incident of a child on July 24, 2019, in Tiger Valley. The charges include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony, reckless use of a gun causing permanent injury, malicious shooting near an occupied building, disregarding the life of a child, and seriously injuring a child.
Kavanagh’s trial was scheduled to begin in the spring 2020, but after difficulty locating jurors for the first trial date, the pandemic paused jury trials even further. The trial was moved from the Rappahannock County Circuit Court to Fauquier County to avoid pre-trial publicity issues.
Updates on the trial will be published on rappnews.com.
Sunday, Monday snowfall totals
According to the National Weather Service, Rappahannock County experienced quite a bit of snowfall between Sunday and Monday morning. Four inches of snow was recorded in the Washington, Sperryville, Flint Hill, Amissville, Huntly and Chester Gap areas. A small part of Sperryville saw six inches.
Unlike the other recent snowstorm, there were no power outages reported, but Rappahannock County Public Schools called snow days with no virtual instruction for Tuesday and Wednesday because of icy conditions on bus routes and secondary roads.
Before weekend snow, officials urged residents to sign-up for emergency alerts
As Rappahannock County braced for more snow this past weekend, officials encouraged residents to register for emergency alerts through the county’s messaging system.
While the snow has passed, residents can still sign-up for the service in preparation for future severe weather events. To register a landline phone number, mobile number or email address, visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=rappahannockcountyva.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the RaveAlert system sources landline phone numbers from telephone companies, but those numbers can only be utilized to push out emergency information. The county has more flexibility in the messages it sends to self-registered information.
RaveAlert allows users to register for notifications most pertinent to their specific interests, from road closures and vehicle crashes to missing persons, according to the Rappahannock County government website.
Users also have the option to provide information to help emergency responders, such as medical history, function or access needs, and identification of children and pets.
Sperryville Community Alliance in search of new board member
The nonprofit Sperryville Community Alliance is seeking residents of Rappahannock County and the village to serve on its board, as well as the Sperryville Trail Advisory and SperryFest Organizing Committees.
These volunteer opportunities are a great way to engage with the community, meet neighbors and contribute to the quality of life in Sperryville and Rappahannock County, President Kerry Sutten said in a news release.
The Sperryville Committee Alliance Board, which has an opening, is comprised of between four and six members who live or work in Sperryville. The Board promotes activities that enhance the safety, inclusion, and vitality of our community. According to Sutten, ideal candidates work with other board members to envision and execute community-oriented activities as well as seek funding opportunities for community programs.
The Sperryville Trail Advisory Committee manages the maintenance, enhancement and expansion of the network of hiking trails in the area sponsored by the organization. The committee, comprised of four to six members, has the authority to manage the operation and maintenance of the existing trail, execute grant funding, plan for expansion and implement enhancements. Ideal candidates have experience in recreational and/or environmental activities and are driven to make a positive contribution to the community, Sutten said.
The SperryFest Organizing Committee organizes and operates the annual SperryFest community celebration and Sperryville Community Alliance duck race fundraiser scheduled for April 30. Action-oriented organizers with a fun spirit are ideal candidates, according to Sutten. Members can live or work in Sperryville or Rappahannock County and must be committed to creating a well-planned and organized community event, he said.
To apply, email info@sperryfest.org and explain why you would make a good board or committee member. Applications are due by Jan. 31 and will be reviewed and approved in early February.
Additional details on these volunteer activities are available at www.sperryfest.org or by talking to any of the Alliance Board members including Robert Archer, Anita Carshult, Susan Huff, Kim Nelson, or Kerry Sutten.
SAFE to hold ‘luxury bingo’ event for Mardi Gras
Friends of SAFE will hold a bingo event on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Refinery in Culpeper from 7 to 10 p.m.
Attendance will be limited to 120 & all attendees must show proof of completed vaccination or a negative COVID test. Decorative masks will be provided and must be worn by all participants.
Tickets will be $100 and will include one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500 to $1000. The evening includes light refreshments; a cash bar, serving beer, wine and hurricanes; music; a Mardi Gras costume contest; and 14 bingo games. Tickets can be purchased online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation & operation of SAFE’s two shelters, as well as support other ongoing programs.
For those not comfortable attending a physical event, SAFE will simultaneously host a virtual bingo event. Participants will be sent bingo cards and can join via Zoom.
Founded 40 years ago, SAFE provides programs that serve men, women, and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, and Orange counties. It is the only agency providing shelter for domestic and sexual violence victims in these five counties. All services are free and confidential to their clients.