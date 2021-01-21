Barnwell and Smiley
Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series continues into its 10th month this Sunday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. with Ysaye Barnwell, formerly of the iconic gospel group Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Moira Smiley.
Sign up for the limited seating in the intimate zoom room to be part of the conversation at .KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com
Renewed RAAC funding
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) has renewed funding for its Artists' Relief Program, which offers awards of up to $500 to local artists, artisans, musicians, actors, and writers who experienced a loss of income as a result of the pandemic.
This program is now open for its first round of 2021 applicants. Eligible individuals are those who have lost, or anticipate losing, art-related income in 2021 due to cancelled, postponed, or foregone opportunities or projects caused by COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals who received an award in 2020 are considered eligible but must submit a new application. All applications are available on the RAAC website at: https://raac.org/
The deadline for this first round of 2021 awards is February 20.
Mark your calendars
Rappahannock native Brittany Dwyer, the Mental Health Association's Community Outreach Coordinator, has announced an upcoming presentation — “Fearful to Fearless” — from renowned international speaker and author, Darryl Bellamy Jr.
Bellamy has collected over 50,000 fears from audiences around the world and used those experiences to provide tools to harness fear and translate it into something positive.
The presentation will take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. with a Q&A session to follow. Interested participants are asked to sign up at FEARLESSZOOM.COM
Small herd initiative
There is a new cost share program initiative available beginning July 1 that targets Rappahannock County beef producers who have between 20-35 total animals in their herd who wish to install stream exclusion fencing and alternative water systems and get reimbursed 100% of the total estimated costs.
The state has provided $2 million for practice installation of any livestock exclusion best management practices (BMP’s) available through the Virginia Agricultural Incentives Cost Share Program (VACS). The new funds are non-competitive and available on a first-come, first served basis until funds are exhausted. This initiative will cover up to 100% of project costs and have a total participant limit of $25,000. This funding does not interfere or impact the regular VACS cost share participant caps.
Ranchers who are interested in this initiative will work with the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District on project planning and approval. Once approved for funding, producers will have two years to complete their practice and receive payment.
Since these funds are available on a first-come, first served basis, it is strongly recommended that interested producers please contact the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District at 540-825-8591 as soon as possible, so that it can begin the planning process in hopes of funding as many projects as possible with the limited funds.
Fee free days
After this past Monday’s “fee free day” at Shenandoah National Park coinciding with Martin Luther King Day, park officials will waive entrance fees on six additional days during 2021:
— Saturday, April 17: First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
— Saturday, June 19: Neighbor Appreciation Day
— Wednesday, August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
— Wednesday, August 25: National Park Service Birthday
— Saturday, September 25: National Public Lands Day
— Thursday, November 11: Veterans Day
“We invite visitors to come and enjoy this beautiful landscape where they have access to numerous recreational and educational opportunities. Shenandoah is a place where people can find refuge and create lasting memories,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney.
