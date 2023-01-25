Join us this Friday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Town Planning Commission seeking applicants
Washington Town Council is seeking individuals who are interested in serving on the town’s Planning Commission.
Those who are interested in being considered for this position should send a letter of interest and a description of qualifications to the Town Administrator Barbara Batson by Feb. 2. To townofwashington@washingtonva.gov or PO Box 7, Washington, VA 22747.
Planning Commission member Judy DeSarno resigned from her post earlier in January to focus on other endeavors, leaving an opening on the five-member body.
Upcoming Rapp at Home offerings
Let’s Get Moving! | Every Tuesday, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for walk details at Nankona@aol.com
Senior Exercise Class | Every Friday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 10:30 a.m | Mountainside Physical Therapy, Route 211: Designed for all abilities, exercise for balance, strength and stretch. Contact: cindy4core@gmail.com.
Save the date for these upcoming events:
What’s it really like to run a business — 10 myths by Rappahannock’s retired Carfax CEO, Dick Raines | Monday, Feb. 6, 7-8 p.m. | Rappahannock library.
Valentine’s Day Sing-along with Friends | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1-2 p.m. | The Washington School Auditorium.
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend Rapp at Home events. The non-profit organization serves the health, safety and social needs of county seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...