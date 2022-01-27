Sperryville artist featured in REC magazine
Patricia Brennan, a stained-glass window artist who has a studio in Sperryville, was featured on the front cover of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s widely circulated magazine, Cooperative Living.
Brennan, who operates DéDanann Glassworks, told the publication about her passion for the craft and teaching others about it. “I was interested in learning how to make something that I could make a living from,” Brennan told the magazine. “I tried pottery, macrame and other things. Then I saw an article in Mother Earth News on how to do stained-glass windows. That was the spark.”
Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. at Skyward Cafe in Flint Hill for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Shenandoah National Park unveils Old Rag ticketing system details
Shenandoah National Park will begin its Old Rag Mountain ticketing pilot project in March in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail.
The move is also intended to protect natural resources found atop the mountain, one of the park’s most popular hiking destinations.
Starting March 1, hikers who wish to hike Old Rag or the surrounding area (Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access Trails) will need to obtain a day-use ticket in advance for visits in March through November. Ticket availability will be limited to 800 per day. During the one-year pilot, tickets will be $1, according to a news release from the park system.
The pilot, which has been implemented at other national parks, is intended to help the Park evaluate and possibly adapt to a permanent system in the future. Park management will share its analysis after the one-year trial.
Hikers must purchase their tickets online via www.recreation.gov. before arriving at the park. Tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station, and there is very little cell phone coverage in the area to access the internet. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.
Although a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, 400 will be released 30 days in advance for those who wish to plan their hikes ahead and the remaining 400 will become available five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot and additional $30 entrance fees still apply. Tickets become available on Feb. 1.
A 2019 study conducted by the park service indicated significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag during certain times of the year. The study also revealed that most visitors agree that limiting users would improve their experience and safety, and better protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.
Nonprofit receives $50,000 grant to serve Rappahannock, area families
Regional nonprofit People Incorporated was awarded $50,000 during this year’s Flexible Funding grant cycle from the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation.
Funding will be used to expand the agency’s Whole Family Approach pilot project to serve families in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
Funded by the Virginia General Assembly in the 2020 and 2019 budget, the Whole Family Approach is a pilot project designed to lift community members out of poverty through in-depth, one-on-one coaching and support for the entire family.
“We’ve achieved real results in our efforts to move families out of poverty with the Whole Family Approach in other communities that we serve,” said People Inc. President and CEO Bryan Phipps, “We’re thankful to the PATH Foundation for the opportunity to bring the Whole Family Approach to our service areas in the Northern Piedmont.”
The agency is currently seeking a full-time family coach based in Culpeper to serve eligible families with the Whole Family Approach. The family coach will travel throughout the region to work with families one-on-one. Interested applicants can learn more and apply by visiting peopleinc.net/careers.
People Incorporated is a non-profit that provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities.
Parent representative needed for county Family Assessment and Planning Team
There is an opening available for a parent representative on the Rappahannock County Family Assessment and Planning Team (FAPT) to provide input on assessments of strengths and needs of individual at-risk children and their families and creating services to fit those needs. A social services or mental health background is not required.
As a FAPT member you would attend scheduled FAPT meetings, take an active role in the development of individualized service plans for families and help them find their voice in communicating their needs, according to the job description. Training in FAPT and the Parent Representative role is provided.
You have to be a Rappahannock resident and either have experience with children with special needs or be willing to learn about the needs of these members of our community. FAPT meets twice a month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The current meeting location is in the Town of Washington and in-person participation is expected.
If interested, please email leona.dean@dss.virginia.gov or call (540) 675-4851 for more information.