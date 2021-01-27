Play on, Colonel
With his hallmark wit and eloquence, Rappahannock County exemplar Col. John R. Bourgeois, USMC (ret.) now gives an autobiographical account of his life and career as a musician from humble roots who rose through the ranks to become the twenty-fifth director of “The President's Own” United States Marine Band — an acclaimed career that spanned nine presidential administrations, from presidents Eisenhower to Clinton.
Bourgeois’ new book is titled, “Play On! A Marine’s Musical Journey From the Bayou to the White House.”
And no better place to pick up all 290 intriguing pages than at the R.H. Ballard Shop & Gallery on Main Street in Washington, not far from the colonel’s Tiger Valley home. All of the books sold at Ballard’s are personally signed by Bourgeois, with personal inscriptions available. Residents may also order the book from the Ballard website, www.rhballard.com
A more thorough review by this newspaper of the band conductor’s new book is forthcoming.
Rappahannock is hot
It’s been quite a year for real estate in Rappahannock County, as revealed in the 2020 Market Trends Report from Cheri Woodard Realty.
Key “residential” market indicators find 134 transactions in 2020 compared to 99 in 2019, an increase of 35%. The average home sales price increased 23% to $499,376 from $405,320. Average days on market for properties sold was 101 compared to 133, a decrease of 22%. There was a monthly average of 81 homes on the market in 2020 compared to 94 in 2019, a decrease of 14%. On average, homes sold for 96.5% of the list price as compared to 96.2%, an increase of 0.3%.
Meanwhile, 47 properties sold in the 4th quarter of 2020, compared to 21 properties in 2019. There are currently 47 residential properties for sale in the county, with 30% of the available inventory (14 properties) currently under contract. The average list price of residential listings in Rappahannock County is $1.18 million.
Turning to key “land and farm” market indicators, there were 49 transactions in 2020 compared to 26 in 2019, an increase of 88%. The price per acre for raw land over 25 acres decreased 7% from $6,313 to $5,891. Average days on market was 183 compared to 237, a decrease of 23%. There was an average of 70 properties on the market every month compared to 74 in 2019. Land and farms sold for 93% of the list price as compared to 94% in 2019, a decrease of 1%.
Otherwise, there were 14 land and farm transactions in the 4th quarter of 2020, compared to 7 in 2019. There are currently 60 lots for sale in the county.
Rapp businesses No. 1
Rappahannock County ranks No. 1 of all counties in Virginia with the strongest small business presence, according to a just-released study from SmartAsset, a national financial technology company.
Analyzing extensive federal data, the study weighs three factors: the percentage of people in a county with small business income, the proportion of that income to countywide small business income, and taxes paid by small business owners.
“To determine how attractive a region is for small business owners, we compared the number of tax returns that report small business income compared to the total tax-filing population of the region,” the company states. “Next, we compared the total amount of small business income to the overall amount of income reported in each region …
“To determine income tax burdens across counties, we used ... household income. We then applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes for each location.”
Said Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood: “Our small businesses are successful small businesses because they possess certain values and qualities that reflect the spirit of our county: courage, flexibility, creativity and an indomitable spirit.”
Antifa flyers appear
Not long ago it was Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers placed in local roadside mailboxes and tossed in driveways. Now flyers are showing up in mailboxes from a group claiming to be Antifa, the anti-fascist protest movement.
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints from citizens who discovered the flyers in their mailboxes.
If any additional flyers show up please contact the sheriff’s office at 540-675-5300. In the meantime, the office is checking with the U.S. Postal Inspector to see if the flyers violate postal regulations.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }