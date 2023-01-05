New Gay Street Gallery exhibit
A new exhibit opens at Gay Street Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a reception between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. including featured artists J.S. Herbert, Kevin H. Adams and Aster da Fonseca. Refreshments will be served during the reception.
Herbert, a ceramicist based in Northern Virginia, is a member of multiple associations of artists, including the Studio Gallery in Washington, D.C. and the Art League Gallery in Alexandria. This is her first show at Gay Street Gallery.
Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod, and his travels. Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Fonseca is a self-taught artist born in Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He moved to Washington, D.C., in 1995 and began painting in 1998. Gay Street Gallery has had the pleasure of showing Aster's work in recent years and is excited to feature him in this new exhibition. Aster paints and cuts tape, applying it to the paper or board, to create his gorgeous, detailed and abstract landscapes.
Judges appoint new interim Circuit Court clerk
Kaitlin Struckmann was appointed by judges to serve as Rappahannock County’s interim Circuit Court Clerk for the next year as former Clerk Peggy Ralph steps down for retirement.
Struckmann, currently a deputy clerk, will serve as Circuit Court Clerk beginning Feb. 2 and ending on midnight, Dec. 31. Ralph’s regular term ends Dec. 31, 2023, but submitted her letter of resignation last year, which is effective Feb. 1.
“It is an absolute honor to be appointed as the Interim Clerk and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Rappahannock County,” Struckmann wrote in a statement.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors agreed last month to petition the courts to not hold a special election to replace Ralph, and to instead appoint an interim clerk. A new Circuit Court Clerk will be elected during the next general election, Nov. 6.
The highest ranking deputy clerk, Diedre “Dee” Vest, declined to accept the appointment as interim clerk.
Culpeper conservation district to conduct conservation workshops
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will be conducting multiple workshops to provide homeowners and contractors an introduction to the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program (VCAP).
Culpeper Library – Friday, Jan 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Orange Public Works building – Thursday, Jan 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greene at Piedmont Virginia Community College – Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The conservation district is a statewide program that provides 80% reimbursement payments for certain landscape solutions addressing erosion and stormwater such as rain gardens, dry swales, conservation landscaping, and rainwater cisterns.
Blue Ridge Chorale invites new members to join
The Blue Ridge Chorale (BRC), a community choir, is beginning its 2023 season, directed by Melanie Bolas, and overseen by Chorale Accompanist Brittany Bache and Assistant Director/Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen.
The Blue Ridge Chorale,which has been performing locally for more than 50 years, will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning on Jan 23. Our Spring Concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7. The first rehearsal will be held Jan. 23 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West Street in Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with rehearsal beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested can sign up in person until Monday, Feb. 13. Registration can also be done online by visiting the Blue Ridge Chorale website.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming activities
Walk And Talk | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Ave: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy for details at Nankona@aol.com
French Conversations | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest. RSVP to Rapp at Home.
Book Club | Thursday, Jan. 12, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “Demon Copperhead,” written by Barbara Kingsolver. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com.
Soup And Bread Lunch | Friday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m. | Skyward Cafe, Flint Hill: Enjoy a soup lunch with friends. Cost is $8/person. Limited seating. RSVP to Rapp at Home
Rappahannock residents age 50+ are welcome to attend these Rapp at Home events.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Collegiate baseball comes to Culpeper this summer
Culpeper Community Baseball, Inc., a nonprofit organization, announced that its summer collegiate baseball team, the Culpeper Cavaliers, will play in the Valley Baseball League this coming summer, beginning on June 1.
The Culpeper Cavaliers, led by Founder and President, Troy Ralston, and Head Coach, Brandon Mack, will be the Valley Baseball League’s newest team in a 12-team league. The other 11 teams are in Charlottesville, Covington, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, New Market, Purcellville, Staunton, Strasburg, Waynesboro, Winchester, and Woodstock,the organization said in a news release on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers 2023 roster includes players from perennial college baseball powers such as Arizona State, Mississippi State, and Ohio State, as well as from several of the Virginia and Washington DC schools including VCU, JMU, Radford, VMI, Georgetown, and George Washington.
The Cavaliers will play their home games at Culpeper County High School. Several upgrades to the field and facility have been completed and others are in process to include new turf, renovated and enlarged dugouts, additional seating, and more.
“I’m very excited to be leading the effort to bring Valley League baseball to Culpeper,” Cavaliers President Troy Ralston said. “This will be great for the community and its thousands of baseball fans. We look forward to taking the field this coming summer and providing fans with a fun-filled, family oriented experience.”