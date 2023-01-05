New Gay Street Gallery exhibit

A new exhibit opens at Gay Street Gallery on Saturday, Jan. 14, with a reception between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. including featured artists J.S. Herbert, Kevin H. Adams and Aster da Fonseca. Refreshments will be served during the reception.

gayst.jpg
KaitlinStruckmann-RAPP.jpg

Kaitlin Struckmann

Tags

Recommended for you