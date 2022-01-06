Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to be held in Culpeper today
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is parenting with Culpeper County to hold a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday, Jan. 6 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper County as cases of the virus soar across the region.
The site, located at the parking lot of 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station, will open at 3 p.m. to the first 300 individuals who are in line. The one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will take place rain or shine. Those seeking tests don’t have to be experiencing symptoms, nor do they need a doctor’s referral to be tested.
"We understand the difficulty faced by those in need of COVID testing, especially now with the Omicron variant causing so many cases, so we are offering an additional opportunity on Thursday,” said outgoing Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “While we are pleased to offer testing, which is an important tool in fighting COVID, we also encourage everyone to get their COVID vaccination to prevent illness. Please go to www.rrhd.org to make an appointment.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Those hoping to receive a test should arrive prepared to complete paperwork in the car while waiting. Those experiencing symptoms are recommended to wear a mask in the car, especially if they have other passengers. Return of PCR test results takes 2-5 days on average.
“We are working together to meet the needs of those looking for a PCR test after any potential COVID exposures during the holidays,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten.
Shooting in Rapp residence leads to arrest
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call after gunshots were heard on Dec. 18, 2021, according to a Facebook post from Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton.
According to the post, Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded and found where someone had fired several rounds into a Rappahannock County residence. On Dec. 31, 2021, Deputy C. Garcia charged Cameron Dale Melot, 18, with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm, according to Compton.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office executed the arrest warrant. Compton wrote that Melot, a Rixeyville resident, was located in his bedroom with two guns next to him. Melot was taken into custody without incident and was being held in the RSW Regional Jail with no bond, Compton said.
Compton did not return a phone call seeking additional details about the incident.
Snowstorm led Rappahannock Board of Supervisors to postpone Monday meeting
Because of hazardous road conditions caused by an onslaught of snow, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors postponed their scheduled Monday meeting to Wednesday when the body convened in the Rappahannock County Courthouse for an afternoon and evening session.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey determined after consulting with County Administrator Garrey Curry and Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster that the inclement weather rendered it unsafe for the body and members of the public to attend a meeting on Monday.
Coverage of Wednesday’s meeting, which took place after the Rappahannock News’ print deadline, will appear online at rappnews.com and next week in print.
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation grant available to area nonprofits
The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation (NPCF) has opened its community assistance grant to nonprofit organizations in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
The awards range from $5,000 to $25,000 to help organizations meet ongoing or emergent needs, including specific programs or projects in which needs are immediate in nature and address or alleviate hardship.
To qualify, nonprofits must have been in operation for at least three years. To be considered for the grant, organizations should submit a letter of inquiry to the NPCF before Jan. 19. If an organization's letter is selected, then it will be invited to apply for the grant between Jan. 27 and Feb. 8. Decisions will be made at the end of February with grant award recipients receiving the money in early March.
Priority consideration will be given to nonprofits demonstrating strong management and a proven track record of accomplishments, according to NPCF. NPCF encourages collaborative proposals that build and develop community resources and partnerships.