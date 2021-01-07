Front liners first
Thirty-one emergency services personnel in Rappahannock County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of this week.
According to April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, inoculated persons receive proof of vaccination after the dose has been administered. They will receive a text alert when it’s time to get the second shot three to four weeks later.
As for Rappahannock’s bordering counties, 470 of Fauquier’s emergency workers have been vaccinated, 403 in Warren, 329 in Culpeper, 200 in Page, and 69 in Madison.
A reminder that Rappahannock County is experiencing its biggest uptick to date in COVID-19 infections — 179 cases all told, rising currently at the fastest rate since the pandemic began.
The CDC in recent weeks reissued its recommendation that “everyone wear a mask over their nose and mouth when in public. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19 because they help keep people who are infected from spreading respiratory droplets to others when they cough, sneeze or talk.”
MLK celebration set
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation and Culpeper Media have set the date and time for the first-ever “virtual” Rappahannock musical production in honor of the birthday Martin Luther King and on behalf of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund.
All are invited to tune in on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. via the link: https://www.culpepermedia.org
This year’s themed celebration — "The Fierce Urgency of Now" — will feature the 2021 mini-musical production of "Songs that Moved the Masses," with Rappahannock native Nan Butler Roberts wearing the hats of writer, director and producer.
Cast members joining Butler Roberts will include Marie Davis, James Daniels, Bobby G. Glasker, Nancy Peacock, C. Alexander Smith, and Charlene Smith-Holland. Musicians include recording artist Mo Safren with Rudie Ferguson on drums
The Boddie Scholarship, awarded every year to a student in need, honors an educator who inspired and encouraged many students in Rappahannock.
Viewers will be given the opportunity to donate during the broadcast to the "Scholarship" and/or "The Artists." Donations are tax deductible. To give online, click “donate” on the SSPF homepage: www.scrabbleschool.org. It will go to the SSPF page in Network for Good. To send a check, mail to: SSPF, P.O. Box 356, Sperryville, VA 22740.
Pole light replacement
The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) launched its free pole light replacement program in February 2018 as part of its Saving Dark Skies initiative to reduce the amount of light pollution in Rappahannock County.
Since then, educates the league’s Torney Van Acker, RLEP has been involved in replacing over 230 unshielded lights with dark sky compliant lights at residences, businesses, churches, schools, the library, fire halls and public areas.
The generous support of the Piedmont Environmental Council's Krebser Fund for Rappahannock County and other donors allows these replacements to be offered to county property owners free of charge.
“In 2021, you can still do your part to protect our night sky while ensuring sufficient lighting for safety and security,” writes Van Acker. “The replacement fixtures focus the light downward on targeted areas while saving energy and money. Our replacement fixtures use 60% less power and have a longer design life than traditional lighting. All replacement lights are installed by qualified electricians at no charge to the property owner.”
The voluntary program is available at no cost whether the pole light is leased from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) or is privately-owned. If you have an older style leased light, call REC at 540-727-2168 and request the free replacement with a dark sky compliant model. If you have a privately-owned light to replace, contact RLEP at 703-250-7943.
Local REC manager
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) has promoted Shawn McDonough to serve as REC’s Western Region Manager that includes overseeing Rappahannock and Madison counties.
McDonough has over 31 years of experience in utility operations, including project management, engineering and leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electric Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Hood College.
McDonough began his new role on December 20.
Attention artists!
Rappahannock County artists are encouraged to apply for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park.
The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program offers professional artists focused time to creatively explore the natural and cultural resources of this astounding landscape. It also allows artists the opportunity to share their work through educational programs and exhibits. The Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.
Each session of the Artist-in-Residence program offers the artist three weeks of time to pursue their artistic discipline. It also provides the artist with furnished lodging. The selected artist is required to present several public programs during their residency and donate an original piece of art reflecting the artist’s experience.
Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply at https://www.callforentry.org. The deadline to apply is Jan. 18, 2021. For more information, contact the park at 540-999-3500 ext. 3181.
Call for mentors
Looking for a way to give back to your community but don’t know where to start? The Headwaters Foundation is actively seeking mentors for their Starfish Youth Mentoring Program. Join Headwaters for an hour-long info session on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom to learn about how you can get involved.
The mission of the Starfish program is “to inspire and empower young people in Rappahannock County to meaningfully connect with their community.” Headwaters says they accomplish this “through regular engagement with trained mentors who provide guidance, support, information and encouragement.”
Mentors and coaches must be over the age of 21, have reliable transportation, live in Rappahannock County or be willing to travel to Rappahannock to engage with their mentee, undergo a background check, commit to spending at least 1-2 hours per week engaging with their mentee, and commit to working with their mentee for a minimum of six months. All mentors are also required to complete a 4-6 hour orientation prior to working with youth.
If you’re interested in learning more or joining the Zoom call, please email Brittany Dwyer at starfish@headwatersfdn.org for the link or call at (540) 522-2039. Together we can make 2021 a great year, come what may, here in Rappahannock!
VA chooses finalists for citizen redistricting panel
Earlier this week state legislators selected 62 citizen finalists for the eight openings on the brand-new redistricting commission. The commission, made up of 8 legislators and 8 citizens, will oversee the redrawing of Virginia’s voting districts and is intended to curb partisan gerrymandering.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 44% of finalists are women. Though none of the finalists hail from Rappahannock County, 25% are from the central region of the state; 34% are from Northern Virginia; 17% from Hampton Roads; 10% from West Central Virginia; and an aggregate of 14% from Southside, the Valley, Southwest and Eastern regions.
Sixty-eight percent of the finalists earn more than $100,000, compared with 57% of the total applicants.
More than two thirds of the finalists are White, one quarter are Black, 3 percent are Asian, and 2 percent identify as another race.
A panel of five retired judges is expected to review the finalists and choose the eight citizen representatives by Jan. 15.
