Independence Day weekend events
Sperryville Fireworks to return 2022
The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department has decided to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks event this year due to the impact of COVID-19. The department says it wants to focus its effort on “supporting our community during these challenging and unprecedented times,” but that the fireworks will return next year. In an April post on Facebook, the department wrote: “We … appreciate your continued support of all first responders, medical personnel and those who risk their lives every day to make us all safe and healthy.”
Saturday at Avon Hall
Rappahannock residents and their guests are invited to bring blankets, picnic lunches and libations to the lawn of Avon Hall on Saturday, July 3 between 1 and 4 p.m.
Hosts Drew Mitchell and John Bourgeois will play recordings of the American Festival Concerts of 2018 and 2019 in anticipation of resumption of the Concerts in 2022.
Help prevent the spread of avian disease
The Audubon Society of Northern Virginia is recommending Virginians to take down their bird feeders and clean their bird baths. The Society reports: “As hard as it is for bird watchers to take their feeders down, there is now a critical reason to do so. Recent unexplained bird deaths in our region prompted organizations such as the U.S. Geological Survey and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recommend that citizens remove their feeders and bird baths until the cause of the mortality is determined.”
Beginning in May, wildlife managers in the region began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as signs of neurological damage. No definitive cause of death is identified at this time.
Birds congregating at feeders and baths can transmit disease to one another. Therefore, state and district agencies recommend the following:
Cease feeding birds until this wildlife mortality event has concluded.
Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution.
Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary.
Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.
If you do find a sick or dead bird, please report it to the VA Department of Wildlife Resources here. If you must remove a dead bird, place it in a sealable plastic bag and dispose of it with household trash.
Volunteer first responders in training
Child Tax Credit webinar
The Child Tax Credit: What is it? How do I claim it?
FamilyFutures will host a free webinar to help families understand how the Child Tax Credit and the Advanced Child Tax Credit offer more financial flexibility to many families, especially those with reduced or no earned income in 2021. Join the webinar on Wednesday, July 7, at 11 a.m.
In this online discussion, presenters will give an overview of the CTC, offer resources for additional guidance and answer general questions. If you can’t make it to the live webinar, a recording will be posted on the FamilyFutures website. To request a link to the live event, please go to www.familyfuturesva.org and use the contact form at the bottom of the page.
Bicentennial Plus One
The Sperryville Community Alliance is excited to announce plans for Sperryville’s Bicentennial Plus One celebration on July 20, 2021. Sperryville turned 200 on July 20, 2020, but Covid restrictions cancelled the week-long planned celebration. But 201 years old is even better than 200 years old! Join the SCA for a community potluck and self-guided history walking tour on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 starting at 6 p.m. on Sperryville’s historic Main Street.
The SCA encourages participants to bring a salad or dessert to share and show off your cooking skills. A variety of sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street will be closed from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from the Sperryville Post Office to Woodward Road. Both the post office and Woodward will be open and accessible to foot traffic. Posted signs will highlight the history of local buildings and locations of important events and activities. We encourage all residents to share any historic photos and information on Sperryville history by email info@sperryfest.org.
There will be live music and activities for all who attend. See old friends, catch up with neighbors, and meet new residents. For questions or to volunteer, contact Kim Nelson at the Hair Gallery or Anita Carshult at Off the Grid.
Fourth Estate Friday
You’re invited to our monthly public story meeting, where we invite our readers to join us in conversation about recent events. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Come to Off the Grid at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, to meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say. Everyone is welcome, and coffee is on us.
Can’t make it on Friday but still want to share your thoughts? Send an email to Rachel at editor@rappnews.com.
Ben Mason at Gadino Cellars
Catch local musician Ben Mason at Gadino Cellars at 92 Schoolhouse Rd. in Washington on Saturday, July 3 from 1 until 6 p.m. Bring your dog, bring your kids, and bring a picnic! Contact Gadino Cellars at 540-987-9292 or visit gadinocellars.com for more information.