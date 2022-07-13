Hackley’s Store is leased for new business
The 211 Country Market in Amissville, known colloquially as Hackley’s, was leased to two men who plan to start a business after the previous tenant closed their window-service restaurant.
New tenants, whose identities were unable to be learned, will lease the building while the Hackley family will still own the store. Jan Makela, whose mother owns the building, wrote in a message that the tenants plan to change the name of the business, but the “Hackley’s Store” sign will remain on the building because, Makela wrote, “I’m sentimental, and it’s historic.”
Makela did not return several requests for further comment on who the new tenants are, when they plan to reopen and what kind of product they will sell.
School Board approves school lunch price increase
The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a 10 cent hike in school lunch prices, in accordance with a recommendation from the United States Department of Agriculture.
This coming school year marks the first in two years that many students will be required to pay for meals, ending a pandemic pause on the practice.
Lunch at Rappahannock County Elementary School will cost $2.25 and lunch at Rappahannock County High School will cost $2.75. Parents seeking to sign their child up for free or reduced lunch can do so at http://www.rappahannockschools.us/.
Town Council honors former vice mayor
Washington Town Council on Monday honored recently resigned Vice Mayor Mary Ann Kuhn who stepped down at the end of June after moving outside of the town since she was unable to find housing.
The body’s longest serving member Patrick O’Connell, also Chef-Proprietor of the Inn at Little Washington, gave remarks about Kuhn’s years of public service to the town. “Just saying that she has her finger on the pulse of this town would be an understatement. If you ever want to know the latest scoop on what's going around in Little Washington, Mary Ann will have the answer,” O’Connell said of Kuhn, a former journalist who once served as editor of the Rappahannock News.
“She's also familiar with many of the colorful characters who were a part of the town's earlier history,” O’Connell said. “But throughout the many controversies and sometimes divisiveness, Mary Ann has always managed to maintain a balanced, diplomatic perspective and keep her sense of humor intact. A lot of us will miss her but are confident that minutes away, she won't become estranged.”
The body presented her with a framed image of Washington Town Hall.
“I’m deeply honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to serve with each of you and also with past administration’s and mayors — one of them is sitting right here — and for the opportunity to play a role in this town, this beautiful historic town, and preserve its heritage and our way of life,” said Kuhn, who also served stints on the Washington Planning Commission.
Member Joe Whited was appointed by the body to serve as Vice Mayor in place of Kuhn starting in July.
Town Council appoints new member to fill vacancy
Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the appointment of Drew Beard to the body to serve out the remainder of recently resigned Vice Mayor Mary Ann Kuhn’s term.
Beard, secretary of the Washington Planning Commission and co-owner of the Gay Street Inn bed and breakfast, was the only candidate who applied to take the seat of Kuhn, who stepped down at the end of June after moving outside of the town since she was unable to find housing.
Beard intends to seek re-election to the seat in an uncontested race in the November General Election. According to Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey, Beard will remain on the Planning Commission but step down in his role as secretary. He’ll also serve as the Planning Commission’s liaison to the Town Council.
Beard, who was not present at the meeting, did not immediately return a request for comment on his appointment. “I have invested in the future of this town, both as a citizen and as a business owner,” he previously said in an interview.
Belle Meade announces new head of school
Belle Meade Montessori School in Sperryville is preparing for the upcoming school year with new leadership. Pam Mandigo joins the school as Head of School, together with her husband Jonathan Saylor who teaches Upper School math and science.
Mandigo comes from a public school background, where she has taught Language and
Performing Arts for nearly a decade, in both Harrisonburg, Virginia and Detroit, Michigan.
Castleton’s summer camp for kids coming up
Registration is open for the Castleton Festival’s inaugural summer camp, in partnership with
Synetic Theater and World Percussionist Tom Teasley. The week-long program for kids ages 5 to 7 will be held July 25-29 at 617 Castleton View Rd. in Castleton.
Students who participate will work as a team through active play and physical coordination to create their own twisted fairy tales. No two stories will ever be the same and every session will feature different fairy tale characters to play with.
Students will also get the exciting opportunity to work with Teasley, an award-winning multidimensional sound artist. Plus, campers will explore how rhythms from around the world often have a commonality. This realization allows one to use the rhythmic traditions from one culture to gain awareness of another culture.
To register, go to synetictheater.org/castleton-festival/
Next week in Sperryville: Gold Top County Ramblers
The Gold Top County Ramblers, Sperryville’s own Bluegrass-esque String Rock band, will take to the River District stage on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. It’s the second of four performances in the Sperryville Summer Concert Series, presented by Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance.
Band members include: Adam Rogers on mandolin and vocals, Jesse Rogers on bass, Tucker Rogers on resonator guitar, Matt Davis on banjo and James Reid on drums.
The concerts are located near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane (accessed from Water Street) next to Copper Fox Antiques and Copper Fox Distillery. GPS address: 7 River Lane, Sperryville, VA 22740.
For more information, go to raac.org/sperryville-summer-concert-series/
Annual butterfly count to be held in Warrenton
The Clifton Institute will host its 27th annual butterfly count event on July 23 and will contribute data to the North American Butterfly Association for the 20th year.
NABA counts bring people of all ages and skill levels together to observe butterflies.Participants in the butterfly count will meet at the Clifton Institute, located 6712 Blantyre Rd. in Warrenton, at 9:00 a.m. and split into groups to cover various sites within a 15-mile diameter circle. Teams will be led by an experienced volunteer.
Butterfly counts gather information about butterfly population sizes and distributions. The results help scientists monitor North American butterflies’ response to climate change, year-to-year differences in weather, and habitat loss.
In addition to being beautiful to look at, butterflies are an essential part of the ecosystem because they pollinate both wild and agricultural plants; they’re a staple food for birds and other insectivores; and they are sensitive to changes in their environment, so they may act as early warning signals about changes in the environment.
Area nonprofit to host festival dedicated to women filmmakers
Lunafest, the fundraising film festival dedicated to women filmmakers, will be at Strangeways Brewing Company in Fredericksburg on Aug. 5.
Piedmont-area nonprofit Girls on the Run Piedmont will host the event and receive a portion of the proceeds, along with Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers.
Lunafest features a program of short films aimed to empower and inspire. This year’s stories are told from a variety of perspectives that champion women and gender nonconforming individuals, highlighting their aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, strength and connection.
The event will take place Aug. 5 at 350 Lansdowne Road in Fredericksburg, and attendees can arrive at 7:30 p.m. to network, and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Those interested can purchase tickets here: https://www.lunafest.org/screenings/in-person-girls-on-the-run-piedmont-080522