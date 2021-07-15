Sperryville's Bicentennial Plus One
The Sperryville Bicentennial Plus One celebration will culminate in a Community Potluck on Sperryville’s Historic Main Street on Tuesday, July 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The potluck is open to all Sperryvillians and Friends of Sperryville. We encourage participants to bring a salad and/or dessert to share. Free ice cream will be on offer and sandwiches, pizza and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors.
This is an old fashioned family-friendly community event with games, music and a self-guided history walk. Come on down to see your neighbors and catch up with friends. Main Street will be closed at 5 p.m. from the Sperryville Post Office to Woodward Road; both the post office parking lot and Woodward Road will remain open. We ask participants to walk to the event or park at Headmaster’s Pub or the parking lots at Reynolds or the United Methodist Church.
This Bicentennial Plus One Community Potluck is being supported by Sperryville United Methodist Church, Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Hopewell Baptist Church, Fellowship Assembly of God, Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, PATH Foundation, and the Sperryville Community Alliance.
To volunteer, contact us at info@sperryfest.org.
First Baptist cancels Homecoming Service
The First Baptist Church on Main Street in Washington will not hold a Homecoming Service, traditionally scheduled for the first Sunday in August, for the second year in a row. Nan Butler Roberts informed the Rappahannock News that officers and members met recently to make the difficult decision and cited concerns about COVID-19 safety requirements for indoor services and food preparation.
First Baptist Church services opened briefly last fall but closed again at the beginning of 2021. The congregation has been meeting via conference call, but it looks forward to meeting in person again, hopefully before the end of the year. To join the Sunday morning worship calls, correspond with the congregation or send donations, please contact the Church Clerk Gail Blaker at jamesblaker1@gmail.com or by mail: First Baptist Church, 163 Tiger Valley Rd., Washington, VA 22747.
Book Barn open house in honor of Lois Snead
The Book Barn of the Rappahannock County Public Library, 4 Library Road, Washington, will host an open house in honor of Lois Snead on Friday, July 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lois helped found the Book Barn — which offers a wide selection of used books at bargain prices — and volunteered hundreds of hours sorting and cataloguing new arrivals. Feel free to bring a book to donate, make a financial contribution in Lois’s honor, or just come and browse their offerings!
At 3 p.m., there will be a reading from Lois’s biography, “The Girl of Independence,” in the library’s meeting room. A light reception will follow.
A memorial service for Mrs. Snead is scheduled to be held in August at Trinity Episcopal Church, details of which will follow.
Do you qualify for mortgage assistance?
If you are struggling with payments on your Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgage, it is very important that you contact your mortgage servicer directly. Your mortgage servicer is the entity to which you make your mortgage payments. You may qualify for mortgage payment relief and assistance. For free advice and help understanding the information and options that may have been sent to you by your mortgage servicer, please contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. To find a HUD-approved agency, call (800) 569-4287, or use the online search. Housing counselors are trained to assess your financial situation and explain the options available to you.
More information can be found on Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) website. FHA, which is part of HUD, wants to keep you in your home, but you must act now to avoid future foreclosure. Contact your mortgage servicer or a housing counselor today to get the help you need.
Virginia hosts fly fishing film fest
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) is coming virtually to all of Virginia beginning
July 15. Sponsored by the National Sorting Library & Museum in Middleburg, the festival features 10, 6- to 16-minute films from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. Total screening time is 115 minutes.
Among the films to be screened are:
“The Art of Fly Fishing” by Bluff Line Media, which is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.
“The Wanderer,” a 2021 IF4 Original that explores the question “where do we go to escape?” It follows a journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.
“Tuna Fuerte” by PopFizz Productions, which follows a group of fly-fishing friends who embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.
Admission to the International Fly Fishing Film Festival is $10 and may be accessed here. Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. showing. Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for 7 days.
One festival attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.
COVID walk-in clinics
Are you still looking for a vaccine? The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District offers free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on set days in each local health department (no appointment necessary) on the following dates:
Rappahannock Health Dept. - 1st & 3rd Friday 8-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m., 338A Gay Street, Washington
Madison Health Dept. - Every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m., 1480 North Main Street Suite A, Madison
Culpeper Health Dept. - 2nd & 4th Friday 8-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m., 640 Laurel Street, Culpeper
Fauquier Health Dept. - 1st & 3rd Friday 8-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m., 330 Hospital Drive, Warrenton
Eldon: $27.5M
The final sale price of Eldon Farms was revealed this week to be $27,586,588, slightly more than a third of the original asking price of $75 million. Eldon Farms, the 7,100-acre Woodville holding formerly owned by the Lane family of Chicago, was sold to the Akre family of Washington, Va., in early July.