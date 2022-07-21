Clearing the brush
A Sunset over Red Oak Mountain
Lions name new president, officers
The mood was festive, the food delicious, and the weather perfect at the Rappahannock Lions Club annual picnic Friday, July 15. In addition to enjoying a delightful evening of comradery at the county park, the club inducted a new slate officers for the 2022-2023 term.
The Lions will be led by incoming president, Fred Stacey, first vice president, Scott Wells and second vice president, Steve Carroll.
Returning to their posts of secretary and treasurer respectively are Jim Manwaring and Frank Raiter.
Rounding out the leadership team are directors, Peter Hornbostel, Bill Pragluski, Larry Grove and Bob Hurley. Richard Anthony will continue as membership chair, as well as Jim Blubaugh, as representative to the club’s foundation. Kit Johnston will serve in the position of Tail Twister, and Garry Giebel as Lion Tamer.
President Stacey said he plans to continue the great work of outgoing president, Garry Giebel. “I’ve learned so much from Garry and want to continue the positive momentum he has generated,” said Stacey.
“My focus will always be to creatively enhance the value our organization brings to Rappahannock. I really want that message to resonate with our neighbors and encourage others in the community to join us in serving the community. I’m particularly focused on recruiting younger members into the Lions and am anxious to hear what they would like to see from us. Like Garry, I’d like us to have an “open aperture” in exploring new and innovative ways to help.”
The Rappahannock Lions Club was established 64 years ago. Its members provide generous financial contributions and a wide range of services and volunteer activities in Rappahannock County including educational scholarships, hearing and vision testing, sports leagues, the Bland music concert, road cleanups, food pantry programs, plastics recycling, and helping out the Girl and Boy Scouts. Those interested joining the Lions should contact Richard Antony at rtantony@gmail.com.
— Bob Hurley
Rapp Library to hold celebration
Rappahannock County Library is hosting another community celebration on Friday, July 29, at 11:15 a.m. for a free outdoor event featuring Groovy Nate and Big D’s ice cream. Groovy Nate is a Grammy nominated children’s entertainer, and a Wolf Trap/Kennedy Center Teaching Artist, who creates fun and educational shows using exotic musical instruments, comedy, and puppet skits.
Musical performance is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and ice cream is provided by the PATH Foundation.
Aging Together to hold mental health seminar
The Culpeper-based nonprofit Aging Together is holding a virtual seminar today (Thursday, July 21) at 2:30 p.m. on mental wellness for older residents. The event is free and offered to caregivers and those otherwise interested in the topic.
Many older adults have been through life changes and health issues that required adaptation and have resilience and wisdom. This session will address the risks and challenges for older adults and what can be done to maintain wellness during a time when some may have lost social connections amid the pandemic and need to rebuild connections.
Speaking will be Renee Norden, the executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County. The Mental Health Association promotes mental wellness in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
Norden facilitates the Mental Health Collaborative and the Mental Health School Coalition and serves on the Rappahannock Roundtable. Norden has been a Youth Mental Health First Aid instructor since 2015. She has over 20 years of school counseling experience working with students, their families, teachers and staff.
Norden has also worked as an Emergency Mental Health Clinician and Suicide Prevention Specialist with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services. She is a past board member of the Fauquier Free Clinic and Verdun Adventure Bound. Norden holds a degree in psychology from William and Mary and a Master of Education in Counseling from the University of Virginia. She lives with her husband and their two daughters in Warrenton.
Changes made to Soil and Water Conservation District crop program
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District has a number of changes in the works for this fall’s cover crop program and those already implemented have considerably improved options for producers to participate.
Planting date deadlines have been extended for both the nutrient management cover crop program (crop is terminated in the spring) and the harvestable cover crop program. Planting date deadlines were extended last program year to better accommodate producers and provide more flexibility during the demanding fall harvest.
The deadline for harvestable cover crops and early planting of nutrient management cover crops is Oct. 25, while the new deadline for regular planting of nutrient management cover crops is Nov. 15. According to many producers in the district, this change has been a significant improvement to the program.
Cover crop support payments have also been increased for the current program year due to the increase in virtually all input costs.
Producers also have options for other agronomic practices such as grass filter strips along live or intermittent water bodies, grassed waterways for areas of crop fields susceptible to channelized water flow, payments for adopting or continuing no-till crop planting, and precision placement of fertilizer on cropland.