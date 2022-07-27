Fourth Estate Friday takes a holiday
The Rappahannock News’ May public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers, is taking a summer vacation.
Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say when we next meet on Aug. 26.
Former Rappahannock Sheriff’s captain dies
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office announced last Thursday that former Captain Jeffrey H. Brown died at his Warren County home Wednesday.
Brown retired from serving in the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 then served as a part time court bailiff in the county until 2017, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Connie Compton. Compton did not return a request for comment on Brown’s passing and the cause of his death was not disclosed.
“Please keep Captain Brown’s family and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers,” the sheriff’s Facebook post said.
Brown was the first school resource officer ever assigned to Rappahannock County Public Schools. He was also a DARE instructor for more than 20 years.
Brown founded the “Shop with a Deputy” program under the direction of former Sheriff Gary T. Settle, according to Compton. “Jeff’s passion for this program was to make sure the children of Rappahannock County had a Merry Christmas,” her Facebook post said. “His dedication was the driving force behind the program today.”
He began his career as a conservation police officer with what is now the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. He continued his career with the Front Royal Police Department. Brown joined Rappahannock as a patrol deputy in October 1984 where he served until his retirement.
Warrenton CVS Pharmacy location closest to Rappahannock closing
For years, the nearest outpost of the nation’s largest drugstore chain for many eastern Rappahannock County residents has been the CVS Pharmacy next to Food Lion off U.S. Route 211 on the edge of Warrenton. At the end of September, this store is closing.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 605 Frost Avenue on September 27,” CVS Health spokeswoman Tara Burke told the Rappahannock News Wednesday. “All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 510 Blackwell Road to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.”
The Blackwell Road location is about an 8-10 minute drive from the soon-to-shutter Frost Avenue store, depending on Broadview Avenue traffic.
Last November, CVS announced that it would close about 300 locations nationwide annually for the next three years as part of a “new retail footprint strategy aligned to evolving consumer needs.”
“Maintaining access to pharmacy services is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Burke said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.”
After the closure, CVS will operate 17 other locations in Fauquier and Prince William counties, plus stores in Culpeper, Front Royal, Madison and Luray.
RAAC to hold auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community continues its return to live, in-person theater with performances of “A Christmas Carol,” based on the classic short story by Charles Dickens, as this year’s Christmas production.
As with past holiday productions, the play requires a large cast of all ages. The play, directed by one of RAAC’s favorite actors, Stephanie Mastri, will be performed Friday and Saturday evenings, Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoon Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at RAAC’s new theatre space in the Little Washington Theater (291 Gay Street), across the street from their traditional location.
Auditions will be held at the Little Washington Theater on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and on Sunday, August 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Actors will be asked to read lines of one of the play’s many characters, and children may be asked to sing a few lines of a song that may be included in the play.
Culpeper schools, nonprofit to hold job fair
Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) together with the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center will host its second annual Fall hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon where jobseekers will be able to meet with 20 local employers.
200 career opportunities will be on display at an upcoming job fair at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center (CTEC) at 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.
“We are pleased to be participating in this community job fair. It is a very exciting time for people to come work for the school division,” Michelle Metzgar, Executive Director of Human Resources for Culpeper County Public Schools said in a statement.
“We are back to full-time, in-person learning and are excited to welcome back our students and staff,” she said. “If anyone is looking for a new opportunity to work on the same schedule as their children or grandchildren, or are just ready for something new, please come and see us at our beautiful CTEC facility. We look forward to talking with you.”
“There are lots of new opportunities for jobseekers in the area and we are excited to partner with some of the biggest employers in our community,” said Jenny Biche, center manager of workforce services for Rappahannock Goodwill at the Virginia Career Works Center. “There will be a variety of jobs and businesses available to meet and connect with.”
Resume-writing workshops will be held at the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center every day at 11 a.m. leading up to the job fair. Call 540-614-2604 for resume assistance and to register for the event.