RAAC invites artists to create ‘ephemeral art’
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and the Community (RAAC) is offering Rappahannock-based artists the opportunity to participate in its newly created Ephemeral Art Program.
Ephemeral art is non-permanent, brief and fleeting. It’s a term that usually describes art that happens once and is not preserved as a lasting object in a museum or private collection. RAAC’s Ephemeral Art Program invites artists to create art from natural materials taken from the environment at hand — leaves, sticks, rocks, earth or found objects.
RAAC — joined by co-sponsors Sperryville Community Alliance (SAC) and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection — is focusing the exhibit along the Sperryville trail network from between Before and After to where the trail crosses Water Street.
To apply, interested artists should visit the RAAC website at http://raac.org and select “Ephemeral Art” under the “Programs” menu.
Applications may be submitted via the link on that page. A RAAC-SCA committee will select the initial group of artists whose work will appear along the Sperryville trail network during the summer months. Each selected artist will receive an award of $300.
On her birthday, Superintendent crowdfunds for school-adjacent nonprofit
Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley on her birthday raised $200 for the nonprofit Family Futures through a Facebook fundraiser.
Grimsley asked Facebook friends to donate to the nonprofit “because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”
She reached her fundraising goal in two days. “I honestly didn't know if it would do anything,” Grimsley said in an interview. “But I was really surprised to see that It did. It did quite well.”
FamilyFutures helps prepare Rappahannock students for future financial stability. It deposits $100 into each kindergartener’s savings account to invest the fund so that it grows by the time they graduate high school.
“FamilyFutures is so honored to be the recipient of the Superintendent’s birthday fundraiser,” Executive Director Anne Yeoman said in an email. “We hope her day was joyful. Since the earliest days of planning our work with children and families, she has been an insightful and creative advisor, essential to our success.”
Gray Ghost Vineyards celebrates 28 years
It’s July 9 and 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: Live music by Heartstrings (12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) Sunday: Live music by Robbie Limon (1 to 4 p.m.). Winery tour each day at noon with owner/winemaker Al Kellert. Food by Talk of the Mountain Seafood all weekend, plus the 2020 Merlot will be released. Free admission; wine tasting fees apply, food available for sale. Gray Ghost is at 14706 Lee Hwy., Amissville. For more information, call 540-937-4869 or go to grayghostvineyards.com
GOP candidate’s Rapp visit canceled
Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 10th congressional district, planned visit to Gray Ghost Winery on Friday has been canceled, according to the event’s sponsor.
Enchantment in the fields
“Lot’s of wishes and joy happened on Sunday at LeFay Cottage at Little Washington at the Lavender & Faerie Festival,” organizer Sally-Anne Andrew writes. A portion of the proceeds of the event at the Christmas Tree Lane venue went to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Correction
In a story last week, Amissville’s Stuart Field and its namesake were misspelled.