A livestream evening of rockin’ folk
The folk music is really going to rock out on Sunday, July 11 at 7 p.m. during Kid Pan Alley’s free livestream concert series, Because We Have Music. The program features the Nields, the Kennedys and the Reislers — an evening of family duos.
The Nields story begins with the two sisters. Nerissa and Katryn grew up singing folk songs in the kitchen and in the back seat of the family car. They are now celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together professionally with the release of their 20th album called November.
The Chicago Tribune wrote: “As the work of the Everly Brothers or the McGarrigle Sisters has amply demonstrated, there are few sounds as sublime as close harmonies rendered by siblings. In the case of western Massachusetts folk rockers the Nields, the siblings are sisters Nerissa and Katryna Nields, and their inimitable vocal blend is a disarming mix of clean folk harmonies and clenched Generation-X angst.”
Pete and Maura Kennedy are known nationwide as the hosts of the Dharma Café program on Sirius Satellite Radio and on Broadway, where they are regular cast members of Theatre Within's annual tribute to John Lennon. In that capacity, the married couple work with Patti Smith, Debbie Harry, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper and a host of other well-known rock artists.
Pete is an accomplished guitarist who has won nine Washington Area Music Awards, also known as The Wammies, as Best Instrumentalist. Veterans of tours backing Nanci Griffith and Mary-Chapin Carpenter, as well as thousands of sessions and duo concerts, the Kennedys focus their folk-pop repertoire on songs that uplift, encourage and empower.
RSVP at http://KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com to enjoy that electric boundary where folk and rock collide on July 11.
PATH Foundation to provide up to $75k in grants
The PATH Foundation’s latest cycle of Flexible Funding grants opens Tuesday, July 6.
Flexible Funding grants will provide up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support to 501(c)(3) organizations that reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation within Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Culpeper counties.
“Flexible Funding is a great opportunity for organizations to get unrestricted support as they work towards their mission,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “With this cycle of grantmaking, we aim to prioritize organizations helping those most in need, as we continue to work together to strengthen our community’s health and vitality.”
While Flexible Funding grants do not provide general operating support to faith communities, schools or governments, these groups can submit requests for new or ongoing programs as long as they are community-facing and intersect with the PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.
Applications are open until Friday, July 30 at 5 p.m. Award recipients will be notified in September 2021, and successful grantees must use their funding within one year of the award date.
To learn more about the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org, and to learn more about available PATH grants, please visit www.pathforyou.org/our-grants.
Cover crop signup
Signup is currently underway with the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for this fall’s cost-share cover crop program. The program provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to reduce nonpoint source pollution from agricultural land through the implementation of Best Management Practices (BMPs).
Financial cost share is available for BMPs to maximize nutrient and sediment reductions by implementing the most cost-effective BMPs possible in locations that achieve the greatest pollutant reductions on a field-by-field basis. Producers must have a minimum of five contiguous acres and have gross revenues of $1,000 per year for three years from the sale of agricultural products to be eligible.
The new deadline for harvestable cover crops and early planting of nutrient management cover crops is Oct. 25, while the new deadline for regular planting of nutrient management cover crops is Nov. 15.
All producers interested in signing up should contact either David Massie in the Culpeper SWCD Office at 540-825-8591 and davidm@culpeperswcd.org or Amanda McCullen at 540-825-8591 or amandac@culpeperswcd.org.
Fauquier Health brings back monthly Senior Supper
Fauquier Health announced that it will resume the much anticipated Senior Supper meals for the community seniors that are 55 years and older on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Senior Supper meals came to a halt back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, Fauquier Health has held Senior Suppers at the hospital’s Bistro as a tradition where seniors from the community could come, socialize, play card games and eat a delicious meal at a discounted rate. Many commented that it was the best deal around town.
Seniors 55 years and older will be able to choose from one entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk — all for $6.00 (tax included). In order to make this happen, the Bistro will be set up to accommodate guests while maintaining social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to park and enter through the side bistro entrance area and self-screen at the temperature station. Upon sanitizing their hands, they will be able to enter the Bistro.
Space is limited so ticket reservations online are required. Seniors can register their tickets for the July 15th event and future events online by visiting FauquierHealth.org/events. Each senior will be limited to one meal and can present their ticket at the register to be eligible for the Senior Supper discount.
Guests who need assistance registering can call (540) 316-4422.
Attorney Washington named ‘Distinguished Justice Advocate’
Marie E. Washington of the Law Office of Marie Washington, PLC in Warrenton has been named one of the lawyers for the Distinguished Justice Advocates. This is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 1 percent of the lawyers nationwide. Their list recognizes dynamic attorneys who have achieved and continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence in each state.