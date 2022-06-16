Rapp’s Fourth of July celebration returns to benefit Sperryville Fire Department
The annual Rappahannock County Fourth of July firework celebration is set to return this year following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.
The event, a fundraiser for the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, will take place again at Ben Venue Farm, 38 Ben Venue Road in Washington.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with General Admission parking at $40 per vehicle and Tailgate parking at $60 per vehicle. Parking is available on a first-come basis.
The event’s return marks the 14th year the celebration has been held, according to organizer Mike Leake. It’s an essential fundraising event for the department that helps pay for a number of capital improvements, including new fire trucks that aren’t funded by the county.
“We look at it not only as a fundraiser, but a community event. So being able to bring it back after a two year hiatus is pretty important I think to get everybody back in the community together again,” Leake said. “And if the ultimate benefit is a fundraiser for us, so be it. But we open our doors to all the nonprofits in the community — they can come in and be vendors.”
The event usually draws between 3,000 and 5,000 from Rappahannock and surrounding counties, according to Leake.
Amissville Carnival is nearly here
The Amissville Carnival, which benefits Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, is scheduled to return next week following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic. The carnival will be held starting on Wednesday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. each night at 14711 Lee Hwy. The fireman’s parade will be held Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Republican challenger for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District Hung Cao is expected to participate in the parade with his own campaign float.
Town of Washington’s vice mayor resigns after leaving town due to lack of housing
Mary Ann Kuhn, the Town of Washington’s vice mayor, will unexpectedly resign from Town Council at the end of June after announcing she moved out of the town and into Rappahannock County due to not being able to find housing.
“It has been an honor to serve the Town of Washington for the past 17 years: three terms on Town Council, half of that time as vice-mayor, and before that as a member of the town Planning Commission,” she wrote in a resignation letter sent to Mayor Fred Catlin.
“Regrettably, I am moving outside the town borders having been unable to find housing in the town itself. I wish to thank you, my colleagues on the Town Council and all who help govern the town, and most importantly our town residents, for allowing me the privilege to serve.”
Kuhn said in an email she was moving to a “a beautiful stone house, with breathtaking views” on a Flint Hill farm owned by Betsy Dietel and Mike Sands. “My neighbors will be sheep and cattle!” she said.
Town Council member Joe Whited was nominated by the body to serve as vice mayor, effective July 1. Whited also said he intends to run for mayor this fall.
Town Council has 45 days to fill the vacancy left by Kuhn, otherwise the circuit court will choose somebody. Town residents interested in replacing Kuhn should submit a letter of intent to the town by July 6.
Town Council approves Washington’s budget
Washington Town Council on Monday approved its budget for the coming fiscal year, which is about $50,000 larger than the previous.
The meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s largest sources of income supplied by business done at the Inn at Little Washington, Patty O’s Cafe and the town's multitude of B&Bs, is projected to bring in nearly $200,000 more than in the last fiscal year.
The town’s wastewater system is also projected to supply more than $180,000. But it’s costing the town $133,000 because of needed maintenance that was deferred during the pandemic and other infrastructure updates, according to Treasurer Gail Swift.
Washington has also reserved an additional $50,000 more than last fiscal year to pay its newly hired zoning administrator and town attorney since they anticipate needing them more as officials seek their expertise on high-profile zoning matters, including a potential boundary line adjustment.
An unrelated boundary line in the town located near Mount Salem Avenue and Main Street that backs up to a handful of residential properties needs to be resurveyed, expected to cost the town $25,000. The town is also revamping its dated website and has set aside $10,000 to do so.
Town Council approves price hike for large water quantities
The Town of Washington approved an ordinance that charges private companies more for large sums of non-metered water purchased from the town’s system.
Companies and individuals looking to purchase large sums of water for pools and other needs will owe the town $20 per 1,000 gallons, a 20 percent increase over what was previously charged.
RAAC reading series returns
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) announced the return of its reading series on Saturday, June 25, at Quievremont Winery.
Novelist and memoirist Sharon Harrigan will read her novel Half from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. She is also the author of the memoir Playing with Dynamite. A social hour starting at 7 p.m. will precede the event and feature light hors d’oeuvres.
Harrigan that day will also offer a paid two-hour writing workshop for interested writers of any skill level. The workshop, which will run from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., will be held in a private meeting space at Quievremont Winery.
Writers will be expected to bring their own writing tools (pen and paper or a laptop) but are not expected to bring any of their own work. The cost of the workshop is $20; all participants should bring either cash or a check made out to the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC). Seating is extremely limited, so those who wish to participate should send an email as soon as possible to reading@raac.org.
Harrigan holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Pacific University and has published more than 50 essays, short stories, and reviews in publications such as Virginia Quarterly Review, New York Times, The Rumpus, and elsewhere.
Lavender and Faerie Festival at LeFay Cottage
Celebrate the summer solstice with LeFay Cottage at Little Washington and its magic makers on Sunday, June 26, at the First Annual Lavender and Faerie Festival. It’s for a good cause: A portion of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
With this special event, the Christmas Tree Lane venue will mark a new wish-granting location for children who need hope the most. The family-friendly event will include local arts and crafts, magical vendors, contests, and much more. Plus, the first harvest of lavender from LeFay Cottage and a special chance to make a wish at the Love Lavender Farm, an enchanting garden of lavender in the shape of a heart.
Ages 3 to 99 and pets welcome with cash prizes awarded for best costume and faerie house/garden contest.
For tickets and more information, go to rappnews.link/wbc