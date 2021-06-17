Inside the Food Pantry
Clients of the Rappahannock Food Pantry are once again invited to shop inside the building as of Tuesday, June 14. However, due to health and space concerns, there are three guidelines in effect:
Unvaccinated shoppers will be asked to wear a mask.
No children will be allowed in the pantry.
Only three shoppers will be allowed inside at one time.
Curbside shopping will still be available for those who prefer to use this method. We are looking forward to having our customers once again shop inside the pantry.
Rapp on the Honor Roll
The following students earned a place on the President’s List at James Madison University in spring 2021: Alyssa Coppage of Amissville, majoring in studio art; Jackson Heverly of Castleton, majoring in writing, rhetoric and technical communication; Trusten Murrah of Castleton, majoring in media arts and design; and Caroline Shaffer of Amissville, majoring in special education. Madison Heiser of Amissville graduated Cum Laude this year from JMU with a degree in media arts and design.
Carder Stout of Castleton was named to the Dean’s List at Roger Williams University.
And, at Shenandoah University, John Massie of Washington earned President’s List honors.
Congratulations to all!
‘Consider the Forest’
The Middle Street Gallery in Washington is pleased to announce that member artist Francie Schroeder will show her photographs from June 18 through July 25. Other members of the artists’ cooperative will show works there as well.
Gallery visitors can see both the forest and the trees in Schroeder’s show, “Consider the Forest.” In her mostly black-and-white images, she observes “shadow and light, life and death, sanctuary and peril, ominous and welcoming, providing and depriving, sheltering and bedeviling, and order and chaos.”
“What a magnificent and complex place a forest is! In childhood thoughts and stories of the forest excite our imaginations with a full range of emotions from awe to fear, from peace to trepidation,” Schroeder says. “I have always been enchanted by its many moods and its promise of adventures or encounters with unknown creatures. We humans write about the forest, draw and paint it, compose music and poetry about it and, unfortunately, sometimes abuse it. I photograph it.”
The Middle Street Gallery, a 501(c)3 non-profit cooperative, is also in a spring membership drive. For information about membership applications, go to the gallery’s website at www.middlestreetgallery.org or call (540) 675-1313. The gallery is located next to The Inn at Little Washington and will be open Fri., Sat., and Sun. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Sperryville Summer Concerts
At 6 p.m. today, Thursday, June 17, Sperryville’s Summer Concert series kicks off with music by The Nethers Hot Club and an intermission performance by the Plaskin Boys. The Nethers Hot Club performs jazz standards from the 30s, 40s and beyond.
Brought to you free of charge by the Sperryville Community Alliance and Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), concerts will continue throughout the summer on the third Thursday of each month. Join your neighbors for good music and a good time in Sperryville’s River District, near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, next to Copper Fox Antiques at 7 River Lane, Sperryville VA 22740.
Concert goers are invited to bring blankets, low chairs, food and drinks. If you bring dogs, please keep them leashed.
Dark skies discontinued (for now)
Last week the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority announced that the county park’s Dark Sky program will pause until further notice. Details about upcoming events at the Rappahannock County Park can be found on its website at https://rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com/.
July 4 in the park
The Rappahannock Republican Committee invites you to join them for a patriotic, all-American picnic to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 at the Rappahannock Community Park from 1 to 5 p.m. The main dish (BBQ chicken) will be provided. Bring your drinks and a side dish or dessert to share. They look forward to seeing you there!
Still need a shot?
Fauquier County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Warrenton on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 143 West Lee Highway. All individuals who receive a vaccine can receive a free ice cream cone at the clinic from Warrenton-based Carousel Frozen Treats. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To make a reservation or to obtain additional information, call (540) 422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.