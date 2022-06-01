Amissville’s ‘Hackely’s’ closes
Route 211 Country Market, located in Amissville and known colloquially as “Hackley’s,” closed on May 30, according to a Facebook post from the business. According to the post, they are “currently looking for a buyer and hoping to find someone to take our place (with the approval of our landlord) here at Hackley’s.”
“The last two years has been an awesome experience,” the post said. “We enjoyed getting to know our customers and greatly appreciate how good you have been to us. Unfortunately a close family member has had unexpected health issue and requires more of our attention now.”
Hackley’s owner did not return multiple requests for comment.
Rapp middle school students honored at seventh-grade graduation
Rappahannock County Elementary School held a graduation ceremony last Friday to send off graduating seventh-graders to the high school.
The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the newspaper, presented two Rappahannock County middle school students with awards at the event for the Rappahannock County Public School Essay Contest
Heather Williams won first place and Isabelle Robey won third place among middle school students who submitted an essay. Emily Matthews, an eighth grader, won second place but was not in attendance at the middle school graduation ceremony last Friday.
Rapp Boy Scout troop honors newest Eagle Scout
Rappahannock County’s Scouts BSA Troop 36 held a court of honor on May 25 to recognize Ian Cordero as the troop’s newest Eagle Scout.
Cordero served his troop as senior patrol leader while earning the last ten of the required 21 merit badges. For his Eagle project, Cordero planned, funded and led his troop in constructing a wheelchair-accessible picnic table located at the Rappahannock County Park.
In addressing the troop after receiving the Eagle ribbon, Cordero recognized Assistant Scoutmaster Juliet DelGrosso for providing exceptional guidance, awarding her with the Eagle Scout mentor pin.
DelGrosso also received an award for her contribution as venture crew advisor, an early foray into Co-ed Scouting by the Boy Scouts of America. DelGrosso was presented the statuette, a Council-level award recognizing service to her troop, church and to her community at large.
Summer camp coming to Castleton
Castleton Festival in July is presenting its first children's summer camp for kids from Pre-K to first grade in collaboration with world percussion & sound artist Tom Teasley.
Two actor-acrobats from the Synetic Theater Company will work with the kids on creating and re-enacting stories in our Great Room/Theatre. Teasley will take the kids to Castleton Festival’s new sound garden to explore world rhythms in a drumming adventure.
The camp will be held from July 25-29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children should bring their own lunch, and drop off and pick up will be at the Castleton Festival offices, 671 Castleton View Road, Castleton, VA 22716.
To sign up, visit https://synetictheater.org/castleton-festival/. Scholarships are available.
Peer into a (nearly) full moon at Dark Skies event
There will be a Dark Skies event at the Rappahannock County Park on June 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., near the full moon.
Programs will be offered by Joyce Harman and James Granahan. Participants will be able to mount their cell phones to a telescope to photograph the sky. Those with questions can contact rappdarkskies@gmail.comor visit the Rappahannock County Park website at www.rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com
Shenandoah National Park was busy over holiday weekend
Officials with Shenandoah National Park last week braced for an unusually busy Memorial Day weekend.
Tickets to hike Old Rag Mountain were all sold out for both Saturday and Sunday with limited availability Monday. Campground reservations were sold out for the weekend and first-come, first-served sites were expected to go quickly. Lodging was also fully booked.
Correction
A brief included in last week’s Rapp mischaracterized a comment made by Susan Raines. She neither said nor implied that the new space where Middle Street Gallery is planned to be located is “better than nothing.”