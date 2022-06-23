Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, June 24, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Amissville Carnival is here
The Amissville Carnival, which benefits Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, is back following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic. The carnival opened last night with rides and games at 14711 Lee Hwy., while the fireman's parade will be held tonight (Thursday) at 6:45 p.m.
“We look at it as a social event, almost like a family reunion,” carnival organizer and fire and rescue volunteer Larry Oliver said of the event. “Any time you can bring people together — whether it’s the working crew putting together the carnival or the volunteers … you’re enhancing the social capital of the community. And with this shut down for the past two years, we’ve lost that. Everyone we’ve talked to in the community are really looking forward to this, and so are we.”
Sperryville Summer Concert returns
Sperryville's Summer Concert Series returned last Thursday (June 16) as local favorite Bobby G & The Heavies took the River District stage, thanks to the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance. And thankfully, Mother Nature cooperated.
Coming up in the concert series:
• July 21: Gold Top County Ramblers
• Aug. 18: Mandalele
• Sept. 15: The Nethers Hot Club
For more information, go to raac.org/sperryville-summer-concert-series/
Dance scholarship created in honor of the late Olivia Clatterbuck
Mountainside Physical Therapy created a dance scholarship to honor the late Olivia Clatterbuck, a dance student with the organization who was killed at age 7 last year in an ATV accident.
The “merit-based scholarship” will provide $1,000 each year to one dance student who exemplifies qualities Olivia Clatterbuck possessed, including a deep enthusiasm for the craft, according to organizer Anne Williams.
“Liv loved to dance … Olivia’s name will live on, even long after I’m gone. Hopefully this will still be around and people will still be thinking about my daughter and how she loved dance and [was] just a little bright beacon of Sunshine,” her father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, said in an interview.
Olivia Clatterbuck’s dance teacher, Kitty Keyser, also helped create the scholarship. Keyser, according to Williams, called Olivia Clatterbuck a “very enthusiastic, creative and beautiful dancer.” Keyser, who also helped create the scholarship, was not able to be reached for comment.
“Miss Kitty thought the world of her and she thought the world of Miss Kitty as well,” Jonathan Clatterbuck said of his daughter.
Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Mountainside Physical Therapy via email (mpt@mountainsidept.com) or by phone (540-987-9390) and request an application, which is due by September, according to Williams.
‘Shenandoah Soirée’ this weekend
The Shenandoah National Park Trust is holding a “soirée” this Sunday to benefit the park. The event will feature a guest speaker from park leadership and allow patrons to learn about the Trust’s mission to preserve and protect the national park in Rappahannock’s backyard. Also on the evening’s agenda: locally-sourced hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails.
The soirée will be held in the barn at Chuck and Dee Akre’s Mount Prospect in Washington on Sunday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.snptrust.org/shensoiree or call 434-293-2728.
COVID-19 vaccines available for kids under 5
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week granted emergency authorization of both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for kids under age 5 down to six months of age.
“Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age. As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. said in a statement. “Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”
According to the FDA, the Moderna vaccine is administered in a series of two doses, one month apart, to individuals 6 months through 17 years of age. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is administered in a series of three doses in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks later in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.
Now playing on Rappahannock Radio: Artist Steven Kenny
Join Rappahannock Radio for an introspective chat with renowned artist Steven Kenny. This surrealist traverses the psychological landscape with his unique wedding of fine art and fantastical elements of the symbolic realm.
Watch the trailer at rappnews.link/won and subscribe to Rappahannockradio.com to view the full interview.
Correction:
A handful of errors were made in last week’s story headlined in print “Town, County at odds over boundary change terms” due to imprecise language in the document at the center of the story.
The story incorrectly said the town would agree to dismantle and relocate its historic memorial plaque and confederate monument. In truth, the town would agree to dismantle and relocate a historic plaque and obelisk located at the corner of Jett and Gay Streets.
It also incorrectly said the county under the agreement would be required to maintain the building the Rappahannock County Public Library currently occupies for public use, while both the town and country are not permitted to facelift the Washington Town Hall. If adopted, the boundary line agreement would actually free up the town to do what it wishes with the town hall and the county is free to control the RAAC Community Theater building.
Additionally, the report incorrectly said the document prohibited professional offices, flea markets and off-site directional signs, when actually those uses would all be permitted.