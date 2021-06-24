Fourth Estate Friday
Join the staff of the Rappahannock News on Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Off the Grid in Sperryville for our monthly public story conference. Tell us what you like, what you don’t like and what you want to hear more about. Rain or shine, coffee is on us.
Claudia Mitchell Grant recipients
2021 Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grantees were celebrated at RAAC's annual Grant Give-Away Party on Sunday June 13 at the county park.
This year's grants totalled $43,551 and supported a range of artistic projects including jazz piano and Celtic harp lessons, public performances, recording of cd's, radio interviews, innovative bodies of art work, artist residencies, website development, studio equipment and dance scholarships. Since 2021 RAAC has given away $300,000 in Mitchell Fund grants to individuals and organizations in the county.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines
Effective immediately, the Virginia Department of Health has announced that the Rappahannock Regional Health District (RRHD) will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on the first and third Friday of each month. Residents may walk-in (no appointment necessary) to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the following dates.
Rappahannock Health Department, 338A Gay Street, Washington, VA 22747: First & Third Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Vaccines are free and no insurance or appointments are needed.
For more information, please contact the Rappahannock Health Department at (540) 675-3516.
Rapp on the Honor Roll
Congratulations to four Rappahannock County students at Shenandoah University who were recognized on the Dean’s List this spring: John Massie of Washington, Makenna Alvey of Amissville, Katherine Sharp of Amissville and Brooke Athey of Amissville. Shenandoah University is in Winchester.
July 4 in the park
The Rappahannock Republican Committee invites you to join them for a patriotic, all-American picnic to celebrate Independence Day on July 4 at the Rappahannock Community Park from 1 to 5 p.m. The main dish (BBQ chicken) will be provided. Bring your drinks and a side dish or dessert to share. They look forward to seeing you there!
Still need a shot?
Fauquier County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Warrenton on July 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 143 West Lee Highway. All individuals who receive a vaccine can receive a free ice cream cone at the clinic from Warrenton-based Carousel Frozen Treats. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is recommended. To make a reservation or to obtain additional information, call (540) 422-0111 or email covid.registration@fauquiercounty.gov.
PATH Foundation announces “Better Together” fund
The PATH Foundation has announced a new cycle of “Better Together” funding, which will support nonprofit-led events that bring our community together again. The funding will provide up to $2,500 for nonprofits in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties who plan community-facing events, and submissions are open from June 14 to July 30, 2021.
“After over a year of COVID-19, many of us missed gathering with family, friends and neighbors,” said PATH President and CEO, Christy Connolly. “We truly are Better Together, and now that vaccinations are widely available, we want to encourage folks to come together, support our nonprofits and enjoy all that our community has to offer.”
Events must be held within one year of submission, and are required to meet all applicable health guidance and guidelines. Nonprofit organizations, churches and private schools are eligible to apply.
Shred Day at Flatwood
Tomorrow, Friday, June 25, is Shred Day at Flatwood Refuse. Rappahannock County residents are invited to bring their paper files for shredding from 2 to 5 p.m. According to the county there is no need to remove staples, paperclips, binder clips, rubber bands or tape. Hanging file folders, files with ACCO fasteners and spiral notebooks will be accepted. Destroyed files will be securely recycled. For more information, go to rappahannockcountyva.gov.