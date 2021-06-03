Executive Order 79
On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 79, establishing what he called a “new normal.” The new executive order relaxes the state mask mandate. The only remaining mask mandate pertains to K-12 schools, where all students, faculty, staff and visitors must continue to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor school settings. Masks can be removed outside if they can maintain at least six feet distance.
Individuals must continue to wear face coverings while accessing public transportation, per a federal requirement. You can find out more about mask requirements and recommendations at the Virginia Department of Health website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/cloth-face-covers/.
Family Movie Night
Join Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue on Saturday, June 5 for a free screening of the 2020 PG-rated film “Trolls World Tour'' starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom and James Corden. Tailgating activities begin at 6 p.m. with craft activities for kids, cornhole and music. Bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars! Concessions will be available for purchase. Film begins at dusk.
Sperryville Summer Concert Series
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) and the Sperryville Community Alliance will host the Sperryville Summer Concert Series from June to September. This free series will feature local artists and is intended to bring the community together in a safe and responsible manner. The concerts start at 6:00 pm every third Thursday.
“We frequently hear from residents that they miss the opportunities to see and talk with their neighbors. We hope this concert series helps bring people back together and recreate our community feeling,” said Kerry Sutten, president of the SCA.
The concert series will take place in Sperryville’s River District, near the confluence of the north and south branches of the Thornton River, at the end of River Lane, next to Copper Fox Antiques. “Rappahannock County is filled with talented musicians and we’re delighted to showcase them to the community.” said Matthew Black, President of RAAC. Musicians scheduled to appear include:
Thursday, June 17: Nethers Hot Club
Thursday, July 15: Bobby G & Friends
Thursday, August 19: Mandalele
Thursday, September 16: Gold Top County Ramblers
Concert goers are encouraged to join with blankets, low chairs, food and drinks. While some COVID restrictions have been lifted, organizers encourage social distancing when appropriate. Parking is available at Copper Fox Antiques at 7 River Lane.
Aging Together hosting free caregiver series
Caring for someone can be a joyful experience, but it can also become stressful at times.
Caregiver stress is often understood only by those who are in the trenches of caring for loved
ones living with a chronic illness, disability or dementia. The toll can be tough on a caregiver’s wellbeing — especially since family members who help a loved one with tasks of everyday living tend not to think of themselves as caregivers.
That’s where the Summer Caregiver Series comes into play.
“Our goal with this series is to provide updated information and education to help caregivers provide the best possible care for their loved ones and clients,” said Liesa Dodson who, as an Aging Together team member, has spent extensive time planning this program. “Each session will address a particular aspect of caregiving — they are intended to provide insight into the importance of self care, and also long-term care planning.”
The free series consists of six virtual one-hour sessions beginning in June and continuing
through August. The schedule is as follows:
June 8: Dementia: Seasons of Change
June 22: Compassion Fatigue
July 13: COVID Trauma & Recovery
July 27: Summer Healthy Living (continued)
August 10: Summer Activities & Engagement
August 24: Care Options & Building a Care Team
For more information about the series or other free programs, or to register, go to