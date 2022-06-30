Rapp’s Fourth of July celebrations return
The annual Rappahannock County Fourth of July fireworks celebration is set to return this year following a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.
The event, a fundraiser for the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, will take place again at Ben Venue Farm, located 38 Ben Venue Rd. Gates open at 3 p.m. with General Admission parking at $40 per vehicle and tailgate parking at $60 per vehicle. Parking is available on a first-come basis.
The event’s return marks the 14th year the celebration has been held. It’s an essential fundraising event for the department that helps pay for a number of capital improvements, including new fire trucks that aren’t funded by the county.
Also returning: Col. John Bourgeois American Festival Concert on Saturday, July 2. Grounds open at 4 p.m.; concert at 6 p.m., at Avon Hall, Washington (just after the new post office as you head into the Town of Washington on Warren Avenue). Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs and celebrate freedom as Col. Bourgeois and The Bourgois Concert Band presents “Hands Across the Sea.” It’s a free event. Members of Washington Volunteer Fire And Rescue will be selling hotdogs, hamburgers, snacks and drinks.
Storm left Amissville homes without power
Dozens of households in the Amissville area were left without power last Wednesday evening going into Thursday following storms that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews described to have caused “tornado-like” damage. By Friday morning, most homes had power restored, according to REC’s outage map.
REC, which provides electricity service in Rappahannock County, reported that in the area near Warrenton and U.S. Route 211, close to Amissville, the storm broke several electric poles in a row.
According to Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry, more than 700 homes across Rappahannock County were without power at some point on Wednesday night. Many of those were swiftly restored.
“We were fortunate to miss the brunt of the storms that our neighbors in the valley and in Fauquier County experienced,” Curry said.
The storms broke more than 40 poles across REC’s service region, according to a news release from the cooperative. Mutual aid crews joined REC on Thursday to clear trees and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
GOP candidate Cao coming to Gray Ghost
Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 10th congressional district, will chat with visitors at Gray Ghost Winery on Friday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available, and the first 40 people of legal age will get a free glass of wine. Gray Ghost is located at 14706 Lee Hwy in Amissville.
Castleton Blood Drive
Castleton Community Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, July 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 593 Castleton View Rd. in Castleton.
“CCVFC is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” EMS Chief Jacqui Howington said in a statement. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Castleton Fire Chief John Howington said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, but especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. For more information or to make an appointment to donate visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Annual session of Wayland Baptist association to be held
The 133rd annual session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will be held July 13-15 at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville. The session, hosted by Madison’s Antioch Baptist Church and Rev. Frank Lewis, is open to the public. Registration begins each day between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for delegates and any visitors. Lunch will be provided each day.
For more information or assistance with registration, contact the Corresponding Secretary, Cheryl Lightfoot, 540-825-3938 or Email: czlight@yahoo.com or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
Washington’s First Baptist Church homecoming
The First Baptist Church in Washington is holding a homecoming event after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The half-day service will take place Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the church located at 687 Main St.
Residents can join the church for the service and lunch immediately after. There's no afternoon service. For more information or to RSVP, contact Church Clerk Gail Blaker and jamesblaker1@gmail.com.
Weekend pop-up partnership in Flint Hill
Sunnyside Farm will offer a pop-up market at David Mendez’s Flint Hill Market this Sunday, July 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flint Hill Market is located in the building housing the post office across from Griffin Tavern.
As many know, Sunnyside Farm is a local organically certified agricultural phenomenon, providing not only 50 varieties of organically grown vegetables but also featuring an extraordinary conservation program.
The recently opened Flint Hill Latin Market provides all manner of local and international foods, from fresh vegetables from Sunnyside, to honey, eggs and fruits from local farmers, and meats from Mike Sands of Bean Hollow Grassfed to Route 11 potato chips to Latino specialties, ranging from Mexican breads to specialty cut meats, like Churrasco.
Nik Kohl of Sunnyside writes in his trademark, infectious enthusiastic manner: “We will offer greens, lettuces, really great salad things, fresh onions, garlic, hot peppers, and whatever else we can put together. I'm 90% sure that we will have tomatoes, but don't want to make any promises on it. You just never know sometimes :) Oh and I think we might put together some bunches of flowers, and they always look really nice.”
— Chris Doxzen
Fourth of July car show to be held in Culpeper
A car and bike show hosted by Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) will be held July 4 in Culpeper on East Davis Street.
There are expected to be nearly 200 cars on display, with 38 different trophy categories up for grabs at the event, a fundraiser for CARS to promote their services for people struggling with addiction. Five local musicians will also be performing. It will be the second car show hosted by the organization.
Correction
A story published last week about the future of the Rappahannock County Public Library incorrectly said the county owns the library, when actually the library Board of Trustees own the building.