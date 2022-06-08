Rappahannock Schools plan response to active shooter situations
Rappahannock County Public Schools last Thursday held a crisis management seminar to discuss best practices for responding to emergencies in school, including active shooter situations.
While the event was timely given the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which became the second deadliest in American history, the seminar was placed on the calendar six months ago.
The event, which was hosted by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, also featured officials with the Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Rappahannock Dispatch Center, local fire and rescue companies, Rappahannock County Emergency Management, Virginia Department of Transportation, and other select county officials, according to the schools.
The group was given hypothetical scenarios involving an active shooter and was tasked with addressing each of the steps that would be taken to ensure best practices for sheltering, evacuating, and reunifying students with their families. Through the discussion, they worked to patch up potential blind spots in their response plan.
But the details of the school’s plans to respond to an active shooter remain unclear. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in an interview the plans are confidential, but noted that they use “ALICE Training,” an acronym outlining steps for students and teachers to combat active shooters in classrooms and eventually flee the building.
“This is law enforcement advisement that if your crisis plans are known too well, then potential threats can find holes and then act accordingly,” she said.
She also said school resource officers, which are present at both Rappahannock Elementary and High Schools, and the sheriff’s office would be first responders on the scene and would communicate with one another on how to best neutralize the threat. Meanwhile, the schools would make efforts to swiftly notify parents and other stakeholders about the circumstances, Grimsley said.
Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton did not return requests for comment on how her office would respond to an active shooter threat.
Despite not sharing details, Grimsley, who has children in the school system, assured she was confident in the schools’ response playbook.
“I think as both superintendent and a parent this gives extra weight to it when we're looking at these kinds of plans,” she said. “So, I understand quite a lot of the investment of emotions into this, and I wouldn't want my own children anywhere else, honestly, knowing of all the background information about how we would respond and how we prevent.”
Deputy appointed to Planning Commission, replacing Piedmont District member
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Sisk was appointed to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission after a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors.
After Smith’s recommendation and endorsement, Sisk will represent the Piedmont district until his term ends on July 2, 2026, replacing former Piedmont Planning Commission member Mary Katherine Ishee after her term ends.
As it relates to appointments to public bodies like the Planning Commission, the Supervisor who represents the district where this is a vacancy will choose the new appointee, and the other Supervisors support that choice, according to Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson.
Ishee applied to be reappointed to the body, and said during the meeting’s public comment that she encourages the Board of Supervisors to consider her or Lisa Jones, a longtime Rappahannock resident and farmer. Smith did not give a reason for why she didn’t reappoint Ishee, but said she wished Jones sent in an application earlier than June 5.
“I had been very grateful for having had the chance to serve on the Planning Commission,” Ishee said in a statement to the Rappahannock News. “It gave me the chance to take the planning commissioners certification course, it gave me a lot of opportunity … And so I'm really glad for that. And I would have been more than happy to continue in that role, but they got other applications in and they saw otherwise. And they certainly have the right and the ability to do that.”
Smith did not return a request for comment.
“I believe Mr. Sisk brings a different and needed dimension to the Planning Commission,” Smith said during the meeting. “I think he'll bring an eye for agriculture and a perspective from that community on the Planning Commission, and I would appreciate that very much because it is such a centerpiece of our comprehensive plan.”
Sisk served in the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in the 1980s and now works in the office part time.
Supervisors regulate firework use
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance that outlines rules for how firework permits may be obtained and limits the times people can use the explosives in the county.
The ordinance comes after a reported incident in March where residents complained that fireworks were used in Amissville for several hours into the night, leading some to raise questions about how the county could curtail their use.
The ordinance gives County Administrator Garrey Curry the authority to approve or deny requests for permits, and can include conditions in the permit “necessary to protect persons, animals and property.”
Boundary line adjustment proposal advances
The Board of Supervisors received a detailed proposal for a potential boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington to accommodate a mixed-use development proposal on land owned by county resident Chuck Akre that straddles the town-county line. The county has held a handful of other discussions on the proposal, but with no official supporting documents.
The draft proposal was sent to the body Monday morning by John Foote, Akre’s attorney, so the body lacked ample time to review the document and did not discuss it in-depth during the meeting.
The Board of Supervisors plan to meet on June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Rappahannock County Courthouse to further discuss the document after reviewing it more closely.
Regulating vehicles at public events
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to refer a zoning ordinance amendment to the Planning Commission regarding vehicular access to public events in the county, citing traffic and safety concerns at heavily attended events. Curry said that these events create access concerns for emergency vehicles.
The amendment would define a heavily-attended event, or a “traffic event impacting safe access,” as a public gathering with ten or more vehicles. It would also add a paragraph that would require roads, private streets and other lanes to be maintained in a way that emergency vehicles can pass through.
Sperryville’s Main Street to undergo maintenance next week
The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to mill and repave Sperryville’s Main Street on June 14 and June 17 respectively. The scheduled dates, however, are subject to change, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry.
VDOT said that the road would be open at all times, although with single-lane flagging. Entrances could be blocked for an unspecified period of time while work is being done, according to Curry.
John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival is back
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the show honoring Rappahannock County’s most famous musician will return to Eldon Farms on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The inaugural event in 2019, which featured a number of musicians who played with Jackson, attracted more than 700 people. It also was interrupted by one of more violent hailstorms in recent memory.
“Every time someone mentions that first festival, they’ll talk about how wonderful it was,” said Kenner Love, the county’s agricultural extension agent who heads the team of volunteers behind the event. “And then they bring up the storm they’ll never forget.”
It was Love’s idea to stage an annual concert that pays homage to both native son Jackson and the acoustic blues that he performed all over the world.
Born in Woodville almost 100 years ago, Jackson was an unlikely international performer. He was one of 14 children, but it was a musical family and he learned to play guitar and sing traditional blues popular in the region. He was “discovered” after he moved to Northern Virginia and started giving guitar lessons in the back room of a Fairfax gas station.
After stopping for gas one day, Chuck Perdue, then the president of the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, heard Jackson playing, and was so impressed that he encouraged him to start performing in DC clubs and coffeehouses.
That led to Jackson’s initial recording session, which provided cuts for his first album, “Blues and Country Dance Songs from Virginia.” Concert tours and eight more albums followed. His last, “Rappahannock Blues,” was released by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings in 2010.
Jackson died in 2002, but Love is committed to keeping his legacy alive, and also to draw more attention to the crafts and culture of Appalachian life from the 1920s through the 1940s, the period Jackson lived in Rappahannock.
Among the musicians who are expected to perform this September are harmonica player Phil Wiggins, blues guitarist Rick Franklin, award-winning singer and guitarist Erin Harpe, Jackson’s nephew, Jeffrey Scott, local blues singer Robert Glasker and the Rappahannock Unity Choir.
For Rapp vets: A round of drinks on the Air Force
All Rappahannock County veterans are invited to a Rappahannock Veterans Appreciation Beer Call on June 14, Flag Day, at 4 p.m. at Headmaster's Pub in Sperryville. The 1st round of drinks will be provided by the United States Air Force, reports Mike Wenger.
Book Club gathers
The Book Club will be discussing “The Writing of the Gods,” with author and resident Edward Dolnick today (Thursday, June 9) at 10:30 a.m. at the county park pavilion.