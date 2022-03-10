County administrator requests funding for an assistant
County Administrator Garrey Curry sent members of the Board of Supervisors a memo requesting an assistant, but before allocating funding for an additional salary, Board members requested a typed job description for the requested position.
Lauren May, the director of human resources and special programs, is retiring and Curry is asking to hire an assistant county administrator and an human resources/payroll clerk, writing that “in the current organizational structure, I simply must be available for every board of supervisors meeting. We are fortunate that I am relatively healthy and my loved ones have not been in need on any of your meeting dates over the last four years … We can thank my father for succumbing to Parkinson’s during the right time of our structured monthly process.”
Curry wrote that he will submit a budget item that includes funding for an assistant county administrator and reclassifies the current director of HR and special projects position as a lower-level HR/payroll clerk.
The Board of Supervisors said they want to see a clear job description for the position before voting on allocating the funds. Curry estimated the cost to be up to $135,000 for salary and benefits.
“Considering all the Board has before them in the coming years ranging from significant infrastructure projects to the implementation to universal broadband deployment, I believe it is time to supplement our available staff capacity while also deepening our bench allowing for more overt redundancy at all levels,” Curry wrote.
Library Trustees gives update on possible relocation, renovation
President of the Library Board of Trustees Victoria Fortuna gave the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors an update on library operations, saying she had preliminary talks with Rush River Commons developer Chuck Akre on potentially moving the location of the library to his property.
Fortuna made clear that these were preliminary discussions and there have not been any terms or conditions drafted for either party. Forutna said they’re still considering factors like having to lease a property for the library versus owning the building they’re currently in.
Fortuna also said the library has begun utilizing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is a national program that gifts books to children from birth to age five, no matter the family’s income. Fortuna said they currently have 95 children signed up for the program through the Rappahannock County Public Library.
To sign your child up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, contact Amanda Weakley at the Rappahannock County Public Library by calling 540-675-3780 or emailing her atamandawrcpl@gmail.com
Supervisors decline to send another letter opposing LFCC name change
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith requested that the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors submit a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares outlining the Board’s opposition to Lord Fairfax Community College changing its name to Laurel Ridge Community College.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney all opposed sending a letter, citing one the body sent to the college in March 2021. According to a press release from July 2021, degrees will start reflecting the name change in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Supervisors present Parrish with resolution commending his service
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors presented former Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish with a resolution to commend him for his 12 years of service to the body.
Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey presented Parrish with a resolution that the Board adopted, stating that “it is the position of this Board that Mr. Parrish served this community with intelligence, understanding, compassion, and integrity during his twelve years on this Board.”
During those 12 years, Parrish served on the Planning Commission, Broadband Authority and Community Policy and Management Team.
“I ran for this position at the encouragement of John McCarthy, the County Administrator at the time,” Parrish said. “He in my opinion did more than any single individual for making this county what it is today, along with the help of Peter Luke who was the county attorney for 30 years, and so I'm really honored to have the opportunity to serve the county over these last 12 years. I thoroughly enjoyed working with my fellow Board members, every one of them. I learned a lot from each one of them.”
Virtual events coming to Rapp at Home
Rapp at Home has several events planned this month for county seniors and others. All are free and will be held virtually. To register and receive Zoom links, email addell@rappathome or call (540) 937-4663.
March 11 at 12 p.m.: Rappahannock News Editor Ben Peters will share current and future plans of the paper and meeting the needs of older adults in Rappahannock County.
March 16 at 2:30 p.m.: Dick Raines will reprise his “No Ordinary Person” talk on “His First Pregnancy” and recount the crazy (and sometimes scary) things that happened during the birth of his first child — a poignant tale.
March 16 at 2 p.m.: Frances Sip will discuss For the Cats’ Sake, a Rappahannock-based nonprofit that spays and neuters domestic and feral cats.
March 23 at 10:30 a.m., Anne Yeoman, Executive Director of Family Futures, will discuss “Money Smarts for Seniors.” This is the first of two parts covering scams directed at seniors.
March 24 at 2:30 p.m., Molly Brooks, CEO of Hero’s Bridge, will provide an overview of how the organization serves older veterans and helps them find potential benefits.
March 30 at 10:30 a.m., join a group of local Francophiles in a French conversation about spring and summer plans. All skill levels are welcome.