Library to reopen March 15
The Rappahannock County Library will reopen for patron visits beginning Monday March 15, 2021. Patrons may visit in-person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Curbside delivery will continue for patrons who are not comfortable coming inside. Masks and social distancing are required and respectfully requested. Please do not enter the library if you have a fever or are ill.
Some library services are suspended including: Meeting Room Usage, Story Time Programming, and Computer Help.
Please follow any signs and requests from library staff, as some library procedures have changed.
The library will continue to keep abreast of Virginia Health Department requirements and CDC recommendations and make changes to the Library and meeting room policy and procedures as appropriate.
‘Because We Have Music’
Tune in this Sunday for another livestream concert from Kid Pan Alley’s “Because We Have Music” series. Hear music from hit songwriters Georgia Middleman and Tom Kimmel and from hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Nashville songwriter Georgia Middleman has had songs recorded by Faith Hill, Kenney Chesney, Reba McIntire, Martina McBride and others. Tom Kimmel has released seven solo albums and toured the United States and Europe. His songs have been covered by the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Dianna Reeves and more.
And Paul Reisler has written more songs than the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jonie Mitchell and Stephen Foster combined. Come hear the songs performed by the writers who wrote them on Sunday, March 14th at 7 p.m. RSVP at http://kidpanalley.eventbrite.com
‘Funding our Future’
Headwaters — the Rappahannock County Public Education Foundation — is pleased to announce that it will sponsor a series of three public “community conversations” focusing on the importance of quality public schools — especially in rural areas — and how such schools are funded. Following introductory presentations, each meeting will include a panel discussion, and a time for public questions and comment. These meetings will take place in the Rappahannock County high school auditorium, but because of Covid-related public meeting restrictions, participation by the public will be available only via Zoom.
On Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m., the series will begin with “The ABCs of Building a Rural School Budget,” and will include presentations by Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley and County Administrator, Garrey Curry.
On Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m., the second meeting will focus on “Funding Challenges,” and examine the unique challenges facing Rappahannock and other small, rural school district.
On Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m., “Moving Forward: Funding Excellence,” the third and final meeting will focus on the critical importance of strong public schools to the local community and explore opportunities to provide the financial support necessary to sustain excellence in public education in Rappahannock County.
Further information will be forthcoming, but those interested in participating should mark their calendars now. To receive the Zoom link for any of these meetings, please email Lynnie Genho, Headwaters Executive Director at director@headwatersfdn.org, or telephone the Headwaters office at (540) 227-5071.
Four-day instruction to begin next week
Beginning March 15, Rappahannock County Public Schools will begin their phased schedule for four-day in-person instruction. Students in kindergarten through third grade will be the first to make the transition, followed by fourth and fifth graders on March 29.
Sixth through twelfth graders will phase in on April 12. RCPS says that once a grade level makes the switch to four-day instruction, the hybrid two-day instruction model will be dissolved. Families who have chosen fully remote learning will be able to continue with the remote method. If a family wishes to change their child’s learning mode, the family must make a request to the principal at their child’s school.
Fewer than 900 cases
This week the Virginia Department of Health reported fewer than 900 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since September. The number of new daily cases has been subsiding since the winter surge reached its peak on Jan. 17, when the VDH reported 9,914 new cases in a single day.
The statewide seven-day moving average of new cases sits at 1,324 as of Wednesday. Three hundred and eight Rappahannock County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic a year ago, but so far 1,701 people in the county have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
LFCC joins in vaccination effort
Last week Lord Fairfax Community College teamed up with Winchester-based Rotz Pharmacy and vaccinated 800 eligible people against COVID-19.
“Seventy volunteers, including LFCC employees and pharmacy workers, ensured a smooth process for the hundreds of people who came to the Middletown Campus to receive the first of their two shots of the Moderna vaccine. The shots were given by LFCC nursing students and faculty,” wrote Sally Voth, LFCC’s public relations coordinator, in a press release.
Those who received their first dose of the vaccine last Friday will return to get their second shots on April 2.
WCDS faculty receive second round of vaccine
With Governor Northam's announcement that K-12 teachers were included in the 1B group of essential workers, all Wakefield Country Day School faculty were able to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Having received the first dose in mid-January, WCDS organized its second vaccination within a three-hour window while keeping the school in session. “Staying open with some 25 rotating absences could not have been achieved without the heroic organizational effort led by Ms. [Betty] Babolin, our main office assistant,” said Head of School Paul Larner.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.