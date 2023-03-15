Rush River Commons open house next weekend

The Rush River Commons project is holding an open house next Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington School House. It’s organized by the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock Department of Social Services, Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and Rapp at Home. Representatives will share plans and information, hear your ideas, and answer and collect your questions. Light refreshments will be served.

RedTent-0046-web.jpg

During the dance of universal peace, women link arms around the fire pit. The dance was lead by Lisa Powers, an expert in agnihotra and homa therapy.

