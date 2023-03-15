The Rush River Commons project is holding an open house next Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington School House. It’s organized by the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock Department of Social Services, Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and Rapp at Home. Representatives will share plans and information, hear your ideas, and answer and collect your questions. Light refreshments will be served.
The event will also include a section on the history of the property. Cil and Normie Davis are attending to discuss the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant.
Rappahannock Red Tent Sisterhood: Third annual gathering
The Rappahannock Red Tent Sisterhood will hold their third annual “gathering of the tribe” on Saturday, March 25, at the Green Comfort School for Herbal Medicine in Castleton, 100 Rock Mills Road.
The event will kick off with an opening circle at 12 p.m. and close with an Agnihotra sacred fire ceremony at 7 p.m. All are welcome, and adults are suggested to give a $30 donation which will cover parking, three 45 minute workshops, materials for all hands-on workshops and sessions in the lotus tent.
The Red Tent Sisterhood was created to provide a forum for women and celebrate healing and regenerative arts. At the heart of a gathering is a tent where women have unfiltered conversations about their bodies, hardships and other shared experiences.
Event organizers suggest that attendees bring a yoga mat, a vegetarian dish for a potluck meal and an item for a trade circle. The event is sponsored by the Living Sky Foundation and is funded in part by the Claudia Mitchell art fund.
Hannah Rosenbaum will lead a yoga class at Pen Druid Brewing in Sperryville on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. All are welcome, and attendees should plan to bring their own yoga mat. Donations are appreciated.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
Life Stories | Tuesday, March 21, 2 p.m. | via Zoom: Write and share your stories. New participants are welcome to join.
Walk and Talk | Wednesday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. | Park in front of the Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. RSVP to Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
Newborn Lambs at Sheep Farm | Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m. | 15 Over Jordan Farm Lane, Flint Hill: Visit sheep farm to see the newborn lambs with Mike Sands. Park by the log cabin “farm store.”
Sing-Along With The Uke Group | Wednesday, March 29, 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. | Meet the bus at Rapp at Home parking lot: Sing along with the ukulele group at the Senior Center. Bring some dessert to share if you wish.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
