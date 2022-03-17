Fodderstack 10K registration opens
Residents can now register for the annual Fodderstack 10K race which is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.
Proceeds from the race, which stretches from Flint Hill to Washington, fund the Rappahannock County Park. For registration details, visit www.fodderstack10k.com or email info@fodderstack10k.com. Pricing will rise on April 1 and again on race day so organizers encourage those who wish to participate to pre-register. Those who may not be comfortable racing in person or may live outside the area are able to participate virtually.
The race arrives shortly after 2021’s Fodderstack, which was delayed and took place in autumn.
Board of Supervisors postpone meeting with Rush River Commons
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday afternoon to postpone a meeting scheduled to take place later in the evening with the Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre, with some members saying the public wasn’t given proper notice of the meeting.
Akre and his spokesperson Betsy Dietel were scheduled to attend a work session with the body Monday evening to discuss a proposed boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington that he’s seeking to accommodate his mixed-use development, but Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith voiced concern that the meeting was scheduled last minute and didn’t give the public enough notice. The Board unanimously agreed to reschedule the meeting.
There is currently no date set for when the meeting will take place.
The meeting with Akre was originally added onto the end of a budget work session. The budget meeting was to begin at 1 p.m., and then the body would adjourn and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for their meeting with Akre.
“I am frustrated by the lack of notice to you, whom I am elected to serve, and specifics of the time, which will not be accurately identified until later Monday afternoon,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post and an email sent in the Rappnet email listserv. “...Please know that I believe this is no way to do YOUR business.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson put forward a motion to postpone the meeting, saying that while nothing was done “improperly” in scheduling the work session for Monday evening during the budget meeting, he wanted to “keep the peace.”
“Three of us probably would have agreed to go ahead and proceed with [the meeting], but what does that gain anybody?” Whitson said. “Then you enter into what should be an informal, friendly discussion with a property owner with a couple of people upset that we're even having a discussion, and that doesn't benefit anyone, including us, or the property owner or the community.”
- Julia Shanahan
Sperryville Community Alliance hires new board, committee members
The Sperryville Community Alliance announced on Thursday the addition of two new members to the Alliance Board as well as members of the newly established Sperryville trail advisory committee.
Dorothy “Dot” Lessard and Kevin Cheetham will join the board as new members. Lessard and her husband, Rick, have owned a home in Sperryville for 36 years. She has been an active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Headwaters Foundation and Rapp Nature Camp, as well as co-chairing the Christmas in Little Washington events; and volunteering for Rapp at Home, the Headwaters Starfish Mentoring program, and many other community organizations.
Cheetham and his wife, Ann, also live in Sperryville. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer for a number of companies, and recently retired from CustomInk after eight years. In 2020, Cheetham was named the Greater Washington CFO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council.
The board also announced six new members to serve on the recently created trail advisory committee that governs and manages the network of walking trails in Sperryville. New members include Rachel Bynum, James Kief, Clare Lindsay, Sara Loveland, Tim Nolan, and Torney Van Acker. During its first meeting on Feb. 15, Clare Lindsay was elected chair and Tim Nolan secretary.
Rappahannock Red Tent Sisterhood to hold gathering
The Rappahannock Red Tent Sisterhood’s second annual gathering will take place Saturday, March 19, from noon to sunset at 100 Rockmill Rd, Castleton.
Celebrating the Vernal Equinox, the organization will hold regenerative arts demonstrations, dances, drumming and a potluck meal at the event, which is Sponsored by Living Sky Foundation, hosted by Green Comfort School of Herbal Apothecary and funded in part by The Claudia Mitchell Art fund.
All ages and genders are welcome and are encouraged to bring a vegetarian dish. The event will proceed rain, snow or shine.
The Red Tent Sisterhood works to provide a safe, private forum to connect the feminine community of Rappahannock County.
“Our solidarity is based on shared conditions, experiences, or concerns and you are encouraged to share with and advocate for other women, strengthen community bonds, fortify trust and compassion, and create positive change in the world,” the organization's Facebook page says.
Not quite spring over the weekend
The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for early Saturday morning, foretelling what would become a few inches of snowfall paired with heavy winds.
Expecting inclement weather, Rappahannock County on Friday evening announced that the Amissville and Flatwood Refuse and Recycling Centers will be closed on Saturday due to expected inclement winter weather. Since the storm wound up weaker than expected, county officials reopened both centers on Saturday afternoon.