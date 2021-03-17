Tonight: The ABCs of Building a Rural School Budget
Join the Headwaters Foundation tonight (Thursday, March 18) at 7 p.m. for the first in a series of community conversations about funding Rappahannock County Public Schools. The conversation will include presentations by RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley and Rappahannock County Adminstrator Garrey Curry. The discussion will be held virtually via Zoom.
Join the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82580247074?pwd=UElWV3ZuVWd2UzQySGk3Nmc3TXRSZz09
Meeting ID: 825 8024 7074
Passcode: 479531
And mark your calendars for the next meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, which will focus on examining the unique funding challenges facing Rappahannock and other small, rural school districts.
Company 4 Easter Egg Hunt
Mark your calendars for an easter egg hunt at Flint Hill Fire & Rescue on Saturday, March 27 starting at 1 p.m. A special prize will be awarded to the winners of each age group with the most eggs. There will be a vendor selling hotdogs, chips and drinks, and families are encouraged to keep an eye out for a “special visitor” with long ears and a fluffy tail.
This year’s age categories are:
0-3 years, 1 p.m.
4-6 years, 1:30 p.m.
7-10 years, 2 p.m.
11-15 years, 2:30 p.m.
All participants are asked to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
NAACP Announces 2021 Scholarships
The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP has announced that it will again offer $500 scholarships to students
residing in either Culpeper, Madison, or Rappahannock counties. Applications are available through the
four area high schools and on the organization’s website at naacpculpeper.org. The scholarship
application emphasizes both academic performance and a commitment to community service.
Applications are due April 1, 2021.
Did you say dinner party?
The Rappahannock Food Pantry wants you to save the date for Saturday, May 8, 2021, for a drive-thru dinner party. It’s never too early to plan your outfit! Every Rappahannock County restaurant will be participating. To become a sponsor, donate $500 or more and receive two tickets to the event. Stay tuned for a menu and details.
VDWR requires camping permits
Itching to get outside and camp as soon as the weather gets warmer? The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reminds citizens to obtain a written camping authorization before heading out into state Wildlife Management Areas.
As of Jan. 1, 2021, outdoorists must obtain a free authorization from the Go Outdoors Virginia website or any VDWR license agent. Keep in mind that camping options on Wildlife Management lands are “primitive, temporary and dispersed.” Nearby WMAs include the Rapidan in Madison County and the Thompson, Weston, and C.F. Phillips areas in Fauquier. Find out more by visiting https://dwr.virginia.gov/camping-on-wmas/. Obtain your authorization at https://gooutdoorsvirginia.com/.
Stimulus checks on their way
As early as this week, Americans could see stimulus checks hitting their bank accounts. Individuals making up to $75,000 per year in adjusted gross income, as well as heads of household making up to $112,500 and married couples making up to a combined $150,000 will be eligible for the maximum stimulus amount of $1,400 per person. Individuals making more than $80,000, heads of household making more than $120,000 and couples jointly making more than $160,000 will not receive a check.
Those who qualify and do not receive their payments via direct deposit will receive a check or prepaid debit card in the mail. Want to track your payment? The IRS has a “Get My Payment” tool on their website at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
Are you eligible for SNAP?
Last month the Virginia General Assembly expanded eligibility for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to an additional 25,000 families. Under the new rules, households making up to 200 percent of the federal poverty threshold can qualify. For individuals, that’s about $25,760 per year, and for a family of three that’s about $44,000. To find out if you qualify, use this handy SNAP eligibility tool from the Virginia Poverty Law Center: https://vplc.org/snap-calculator/.
