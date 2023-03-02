Headmasters-pub-Rapp.jpg

Current owner Cliff Miller IV closes down the Headmaster's Pub

 Courtesy photo

Headmaster’s Pub serves final ‘frosty brews’ as it closes for good

Sperryville’s Headmaster’s Pub served its last “frosty brews” Sunday night. The restaurant closed this week and will reopen as the Black Twig under new ownership.

