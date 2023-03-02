Headmaster’s Pub serves final ‘frosty brews’ as it closes for good
Sperryville’s Headmaster’s Pub served its last “frosty brews” Sunday night. The restaurant closed this week and will reopen as the Black Twig under new ownership.
Sperryville’s Headmaster’s Pub served its last “frosty brews” Sunday night. The restaurant closed this week and will reopen as the Black Twig under new ownership.
Current owners Jordan and Cliff Miller IV are leaving Rappahannock County for Marin County, California. Dan Gleason, owner of the Sumac food truck that parks outside Pen Druid Brewery, and his wife Abigail are leasing from the couple the space where Headmaster’s currently sits and plan to open a new southern-style diner and bar.
Gleason said that because they’re still waiting on some final permitting logistics, it is unclear when he plans to reopen as the Black Twig, but will have a better idea at the end of this week.
“The Headmaster’s Pub served its last pub fries and frosty brews last night. Thank you to all of you that shared meals with us over the years and to all of our employees that made this business such a pleasure to run. WE LOVE YOU GUYS,” the former owners wrote in a Facebook post this week.
CPR | Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. | Rapp at Home office: Learn about CPR, an important life skill that could save a life. Overview and demo by Dr. Kathy Stewart, retired oncologist, volunteer advanced EMT with the Sperryville VFD. RSVP.
Book Club | Thursday, March 9, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “The Black Penguin” by Andrew Evans. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com
Walk and Talk | Every Wednesday, March 1, 8, 10:30 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
Life Stories | Tuesday, March 7 | Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. New participants are welcome to join.
Conversations | Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 a.m. | Rappahannock County Public Library: Open discussion on any topic. Contact Danny at rapplander@gmail.com
Coffee and Chat | Monday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Rapp at Home office: Please come and share coffee and ideas with the staff in our office.
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
