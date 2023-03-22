Rapp1-5.jpg

Rush River Commons open house Saturday

The Rush River Commons project is holding an open house on Saturday (March 25) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington School. It’s organized by the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock Department of Social Services, Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and Rapp at Home. Representatives will share plans and information, hear your ideas, and answer and collect your questions. Light refreshments will be served.

