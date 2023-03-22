The Rush River Commons project is holding an open house on Saturday (March 25) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington School. It’s organized by the Rappahannock Food Pantry, Rappahannock Department of Social Services, Rappahannock Benevolent Fund and Rapp at Home. Representatives will share plans and information, hear your ideas, and answer and collect your questions. Light refreshments will be served.
The event will also include a section on the history of the property. Cil and Normie Davis are attending to discuss the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant.
Another volunteer work day on the Sperryville trail
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) on Saturday, March 18, sponsored a Spring work-day on the Sperryville Trail.
Nineteen volunteers turned out on a brisk morning and were greeted by hot coffee and fresh baked muffins. The crew attacked invasives, including large ivy infestations strangling tall trees, and ferried heavy wheelbarrows and buckets of wood chips to blanket 38 saplings planted by the Sperryville Trail Advisory Committee earlier last week.
The wood chips will help inhibit regrowth of invasives around the young trees and ensure they can get a good start on helping to restore the tree canopy bordering the river. Trees planted included river birch, sycamore, black gum and serviceberry, all kindly donated by the Friends of the Rappahannock. The areas where new trees were installed have recently been cleared of thick invasive cover by a licensed invasive contractor hired by the SCA and funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry.
Trinity Church to celebrate ‘The Risen Lord’ on Easter morning
Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington is inviting the community to celebrate “The Risen Lord” on Easter morning, Sunday, April 9, at 6:15 a.m. at an amazing venue: the top of Red Oak Mountain.
To reach the site follow the red arrows up Red Oak Mountain Road off of Route 522 in Woodville.
Blue Ridge Chorale spring concerts nearing
This spring the Blue Ridge Chorale will hold two concerts across the region.
The first will be Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods church, located on 1 Church Ln. in Lake of the Woods in Orange County. The Blue Ridge Chorale will also perform on Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 South West St. in Culpeper.
The BRC is led by Music Director, Melanie Bolas, Chorale Accompanist: Brittany Bache, and Assistant Director/Accompanist Kathy Pellegreen. The Spring Concerts are free events however, donations are accepted.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
French Conversations: Tuesday, Mar 28, 10:30 a.m., Rappahannock County Public Library. Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest. RSVP.
Walk and Talk: Wednesday, Mar 29, 10:30 a.m., Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt Salem Avenue. Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com.
Sing-along with Blue Ridge Ukulele group: Wednesday, Mar. 29, 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Meet the bus at Rapp at Home parking lot. Sing along with the Blue Ridge Ukulele group at the Senior Center. Bring some dessert to share if you wish. RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org.
Visit newborn lambs and sheep farm: Thursday, Mar. 23, 11 a.m., 15 Over Jordan Farm Ln., Flint Hill. Visit a sheep farm to see the newborn lambs with Mike Sands. Park by the log cabin “farm Store.”
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Corrections
A news release from Middle Street Gallery featured in the March 9 headlined “Middle St. Gallery looks toward spring” incorrectly identified Virgil Elliott as "the late artist." Elliott is alive and teaches in Europe and the United States.
A column about the Rappahannock Hunt’s Point-to-Point Races mistakenly reported that Elizabeth Scully fell off her horse during the 6th race. Scully won that race; another rider fell.
