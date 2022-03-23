Fourth Estate Friday
Join us this Friday, March 25, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Dark Skies events return at county park
Dark Skies events at the Rappahannock County Park are finally returning this spring after the program was put on hold last year following a dispute with park neighbors.
Those who register in advance can stop by the park on April 2 between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., when there is expected to be a crescent moon, to peer into the skies from three different viewing stations.
Participants must bring their own viewing equipment and register for the event at least 24 hours in advance by visiting https://rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com/park-documents.html, downloading and completing the “Dark Skies Registration for Free Observation Evenings 2022” form and emailing it to rappdarkskies@gmail.com.
NAACP Culpeper nods to Belle Meade class for work in Black History Month contest
The NAACP Culpeper division recognized the class of Belle Meade Montessori teacher Sue Garvin for their high engagement in a Black History Month essay and video contest the group organized last month.
The contest, for students in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties to compete for cash prizes up to $200 and a chance to win a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., asked students in grades 3-12 to create a video or write an essay answering the question: “Do we need black history month? Why or why not?”
While no students in Rappahannock County won, Garvin’s middle and high school students spent several classes discussing the contest question and considering both the reasons why Black historical figures were not familiar to them as well as ways to gain a more complete understanding of American history, according to a news release from NAACP Culpeper.
As a predominantly white class, they also considered how racial identity impacts their response to these questions. To support their thinking on these topics as well as recognize their work on this project, their class received a gift of two books for their library: “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X Kendi and “The Black History Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” by DK and David Olusoga.
The contest’s winners were third grader Alexander Bradshaw and sixth grader Amira Bradshaw, homeschooled siblings in Culpeper County, who won the elementary and middle School divisions. Gabrielle Williams, an 11th grader who is also homeschooled in Culpeper, won the high school division, according to NAACP Culpeper.
Rappahannock Broadband authority awaits contract to potentially finalize deal
While The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority is still without a contract from All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), the body on Monday discussed an early draft of an agreement where NSVRC will be designated as the fiscal agent between the county and state funding.
Rappahannock County, along with seven other counties, All Points, and NSVRC, was awarded state funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to expand broadband. To finalize the deal, county officials by May must decide whether to enter into a binding contract to bring universal fiber connection to the county. It’s not clear when they will receive the contract, which is expected to outline the project’s finer details.
In the agreement proposed on Monday, NSVRC would oversee all VATI funds, financial expenditures, county funds to the project and submissions of All Points expenditures and invoices to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development once construction begins. NSVRC would also oversee construction done by All Points.
The authority authorized their attorney, Sharon Pandak, to contact attorneys in other localities and at NSVRC to work out specific details of the agreement.
– Julia Shanahan
Trinity Episcopal Church holds vigil for Ukraine
A Community Ecumenical Prayer Vigil for Ukraine was held on Wednesday evening at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington. The event took place after the Rappahannock News’ print deadline; further information on the event will be included online and in next week’s paper.
Republican candidate for congress to host another Rapp campaign event
Rappahannock County Citizens forHung Caoare organizing a second meet and greet event at Quievremont Vineyard & Winery, located 162 Gid Brown Hollow Rd. in Washington on March 31 at 6 p.m. Cao, a retired Navy captain, is running in the Republican primary for the 10th Congressional District. The candidate held a similar campaign event at the same location last Friday.
Cao is one of 12 candidates in the crowded primary field vying for the party’s nomination in a recently redrawn district that is projected to favor Democrats. The seat is currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep Jennifer Wexton.
Sperryville artist raises money for Ukraine
Barbara Heile, an artist who sells her work at Wild Roots Apothecary in Sperryville, is donating all of the money received through her art sales by April 2 to World Central Kitchen to support Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion.
Grazing and cover crop farmer workshop coming to Amissville
Livestock and crop producers who are looking to improve the sustainability of their operations through adoption of various management practices are invited to attend a workshop next month. American Farmland Trust and Virginia Forage and Grassland Council are hosting an event Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue hall. For more information and to register, go to vaforages.org/event/2022-adaptive-grazing-and-cover-crop-workshop
Learn first aid for mental health crises with Rapp at Home at Rapp CE
We all know how CPR helps someone having a heart attack. There is also First Aid to help someone having a mental health or substance-abuse crisis, experiences that 50% of us will have at some time in our lives.
To learn more on how to cope with adult mental health challenges, you can take an eight-hour course offered in the next two months that prepares you to be there for a friend, family member, client or colleague who is struggling with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts or behaviors, alcohol or drug overdose or reaction to a traumatic event.
Rapp at Home and the Mental Health Association are partnering to bring Mental Health First Aid classes to our county on April 26 and 28 and May 14 for paid caregivers, family caregivers, first responders, Department of Social Services staff members and interested community members.
In this highly interactive course, you will learn risk factors, warning signs and basic interventions for someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
The classes will be held at the Rappahannock Center for Education, 12018 Lee Hwy. in Sperryville. For more information or questions contact: Bridget Downey at mhafc1@gmail.com or 540-341-8732
Warrenton’s Hope Theater debuts with ‘Godspell’
There’s a new community theater in Warrenton! For over a decade, Hope Theater has been producing week-long drama camps for high school and college students, staging full Broadway musicals in just one week’s time, receiving rave reviews from enthusiastic audiences.
Now, Hope Theater turns its attention to adult actors, staging its first full-scale theatrical production.
“Godspell” tells a timeless story of people from all walks of life coming together as a community as they experience unconditional love from the character of Jesus. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. These ancient stories are interspersed with chart-topping songs set to new, rock-driven orchestrations, enhanced by energetic choreography. Composed by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, it has been well-loved for over 50 years, originally making its debut off-Broadway in May of 1971.
There will be nine performances at Hope Theater, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton: March 25 through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. (no Saturday show on April 2). Sundays at 2 p.m. There will also be a Saturday matinee on April 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students or seniors. Tickets are available online at hope.theater or at the door until sold-out.
Corrections
In the March 17 edition of the Rappahannock News, a column headlined “Rappahannock’s Future Farmers of America show up for the community” incorrectly noted the breakfast hosted by the organization was on March 24. It actually took place Feb. 24.
A photo caption that appeared in the March 3 edition on a news story headlined “A ‘tough love’ inspired scholarship has provided more than $30,000 in funds for Rappahannock Students,” incorrectly identified Washington’s First Baptist Church Trustees gathering for the church’s 120th anniversary as Rappahannock County Elementary School faculty. Those pictured, left to right, were Deacon Charles Brown, Maud Roy, Deacon Lewis Butler Sr., Julia Boddie and Deacon John Williams.