Company 4 Easter Egg Hunt
This Saturday, March 27, Flint Hill Fire and Rescue will host an easter egg hunt for kids of all ages and a special prize will be awarded to the winners of each age group with the most eggs. There will be a vendor selling hotdogs, chips and drinks, and families are encouraged to keep an eye out for a “special visitor” with long ears and a fluffy tail.
Easter egg hunts will be age appropriate and will take place at the following times:
0-3 years, 1 p.m.
4-6 years, 1:30 p.m.
7-10 years, 2 p.m.
11-15 years, 2:30 p.m.
All participants are asked to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Sunday: ‘Because We Have Music’
Join Kid Pan Alley this Sunday for another free livestream event in the “Because We Have Music” series. On March 28 at 7 p.m., hear songs from Grammy winner Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore, plus Bill Lloyd and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
According to a press release, “O’Brien and Moore have steadfastly made it their mission to unlock the secrets of the diverse array of styles that comprise the canon of American Roots Music. Mollie has long been known as a singer who doesn’t recognize a lot of musical boundaries, and audiences love her fluid ability to make herself at home in any genre while never sacrificing the essence of the song she tackles. As songwriters they add their own tunes to the canon of American roots music they inhabit and show us they’re completely at home with their musical selves.”
Nashville-based songwriter Bill Lloyd is most often remembered for his time as half of the late-80s duo, Foster and Lloyd. He has played with the likes of Carl Perkins, Steve Earle, Poco, Marshall Crenshaw and Cheap Trick.
Paul Reisler is the founder of Kid Pan Alley and will be joined by vocalist Cheryl Toth. RSVP at KidPanAlley.eventbrite.com
4th and 5th grades go back to school
Starting next Monday, March 29, Rappahannock County Public Schools will welcome back their 4th and 5th graders for four-day in-person instruction.
Sixth through 12th graders will phase in on April 12. RCPS says that once a grade level makes the switch to four-day instruction, the hybrid two-day instruction model will be dissolved. Families who have chosen fully remote learning will be able to continue with the remote method. If a family wishes to change their child’s learning mode, the family must make a request to the principal at their child’s school.
Culpeper SWCD academic scholarships
Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $4,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves — Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
Individuals should apply who are full time students currently enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field.
In awarding scholarships priority will be given to graduating high school seniors, but current undergraduate and graduate students will also be considered. Consideration will be given primarily to achievement and demonstrated interest in natural resources.
To apply, go to http://www.culpeperswcd.org/education-programs/academic-scholarships/. The application deadline is April 16, 2021.
If you have any questions please call Stephanie DeNicola at 540-825-8591 or send an email to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. Applications may be emailed to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted and applicants may include contact info for references (email preferred) in lieu of official letters.
Northam expands child care credit
Last week Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill that will allow families making up to $88,000 to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services. Families with children under 13 can receive help covering the cost of child care at an approved facility. For more information, contact the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services at (540) 675-3313.
Fodderstack 10k
Registration for the first-ever fall running of the Fodderstack 10k is officially open. The 43rd annual race will take place on Oct. 2, 2021.
“In addition to our in-person race, we are also very excited to offer a ‘Virtual Fodderstack 10K’ this year. This is a great option for anyone not comfortable with live racing or for those not in the area but still wanting to participate and support the Rappahannock County Park (and get one of our collectable t-shirts!),” the organizers wrote in an email.
“Please note that for our live race, precautions will be taken to ensure proper CDC, State, and Local COVID protocols are properly followed and adhered to.”
Please visit fodderstack10k.com for additional information and to register for the race. All proceeds go towards the Rappahannock County Park.
4 p.m. Burning Law
Remember that until April 30, open air burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. if the area is within 300 feet of a woodland or grass brushland leading into woodland. Fires within 150 feet of woodlands must be monitored at all times. The Virginia Department of Forestry reminds citizens that this law applies to all kinds of fires including campfires, warming fires, brush piles, stumps and fields. Violators could be subject to fines.
Fund Our Future
Next Wednesday, the Headwaters Foundation will host the second in a series of three public “community conversations” focusing on the importance of quality public schools and how such schools are funded.
At 7 p.m. on March 31, join Headwaters and Rappahannock County Public Schools for a conversation about funding challenges and hear presentations from Agriculture Academy Director Michelle Fincham and Jenny Kapsa, director of the Profile of a Graduate program. Join the meeting on Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88369256192?pwd=YkpnT2lXZ3BRQ0oxalRYVEl6S1NGZz09
Meeting ID: 883 6925 6192
Passcode: 166495
Missed the first ‘Fund Our Future’ conversation?
Last week, RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley was joined by County Administrator Garrey Curry and School Board Chair Wes Mills to discuss the ins and outs of building the county’s education budget. The county’s public schools account for 49.9 percent of the overall county budget, according to Curry.
“There’s not a school budget and a county budget,” he said. “There is a county budget of which the school budget is a part. And it’s a very large part because of the size and the details, but it’s one part.”
Watch the recording and catch what you missed on our website at https://tinyurl.com/pc6kvsau.
