Point-to-Point races in Rapp are approaching
The Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point horse race is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday, March 5. Gates for the event, which will be located at 13257 Durantes Curve in Boston, open at 10 a.m. and the first race is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Online general admission ticket sales have closed, but they can be purchased for $10 at the door. For more information, visit rappahannockhunt.com
The Old Dominion Hounds (ODH) Point-to-Point horse race is scheduled to be at historic Ben Venue Farm near Flint Hill on April 9. Races will start at 12 p.m. for the first of eight of them which will be over hurdles and timber and on the turf.
A side-saddle race kicks off the program; kids' stick pony races run between the feature events. Horsemen consider the ODH races a well-timed tune-up for horses aimed at the lucrative Middleburg Spring Races on April 23 and the Virginia Gold Cup on May 7, according to a news release from ODH Honorary Secretary Betsy Burke Parker.
Railside tailgate parking spaces and hillside tents are available for purchase, and general admission tickets will be sold this year for the first time since 2019.
The Old Dominion Hounds club was established in 1924, making it one of the oldest fox hunt clubs in the nation. The kennels are in Orlean, with hunt territory stretching from Marshall in Fauquier County to Flint Hill in Rappahannock County.
Text or call (540) 270-3585 for reserved parking. Log onto centralentryoffice.com for entry details and directions. ODH hosts a hunter pace event April 10 at the hunter trial field in Orlean. Spectators can attend the hunter pace for free.
Upcoming Rappahannock Trails events
The Rappahannock Trails Coalition has three scheduled treks in the coming months for members to attend, get some exercise and maybe hear some compelling stories along the way.
All hikers will be rescheduled in the case of rain, snow or very cold weather.
Details for each hike, including the address of each event, will be sent to registered attendees prior to the event. Space is limited to 25 participants for evch hike. The organization urges hikers to read the liability waiver, which is part of registration. Interested hikers must be Trail Club members and should RSVP for each event at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/rappahannock-trails-coalition-26886661341
Historic hike in Little Washington
Join host Jimmie DeBergh for a moderate 2-mile hike on his beautiful property in Washington on March 19. Learn about DeBergh’s lifelong adventures in Rappahannock County and visit an old homestead site. While hikers may not be able to visit the old ski hill, DeBergh will share his stories about working there in his youth.
Spring hike at Castleton lakes
Join host John Jacquemin for a beautiful Spring Hike at Castleton Lakes in Castleton on April 9. One of the organization’s most popular hiking locations, Castleton Lakes is a special place in Rappahannock County.
The hike is about 4 miles and moderate in difficulty with some hills.
Conservation walk at Fumie Fulmine Farm in Washington
Join fellow Trail Club members for an easy two mile walk on beautiful Fulmine Farm in Washington.
Catch up on the progress of host Sara Loveland's cider apple and truffle orchard. Enjoy her several miles of trails, and learn about her work reclaiming much forest land from invasive plants. The property spans 50 fenced-in acres. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on this walk. This is a unique opportunity to see riparian buffer and trail building projects, pastures, mature forest, and a growing forest farm operation.
Hikers should bring their own drinks and picnic if they would like to stay and socialize after the event.
‘Chronicles of the Internet’ at Belle Meade School
Belle Meade Montessori School in Sperryville is holding a show, titled Chronicles of the Internet, which will contain skits created and performed by students on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.
Friday night’s show will cost adults $15 and students $10, while Saturday’s show will cost adults $20 and students $15.
Old Rag Ticketing system begins
Beginning this week, Shenandoah National Park began its Old Rag Mountain ticketing pilot project in an effort to control the number of hikers and combat bottlenecks that can create long waits along narrow corridors of the nearly 10-mile loop trail.
As of March 1, 2022 visitors to the Old Rag area of Shenandoah National Park must have a day-use ticket in addition to their entrance pass. The requirement is part of a pilot program to reduce impacts to natural resources and improve the visitor experience. “The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources and visitors. This pilot project will allow us an opportunity to test a strategy for managing this area to ensure Old Rag is preserved and everyone has a high-quality trip.” according to Superintendent Patrick Kenney.
A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30; 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets before arriving via https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/10088450/ticket/10088451.
Due to the lack of internet connectivity tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station. There is very little cell phone coverage in the area so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of traveling to Old Rag. Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.
The pilot will conclude Nov. 30. At that time park managers will evaluate the program and choose a course for the future intended to alleviate crowds, protect resources and improve the visitor experience.