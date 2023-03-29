Join us this Friday, March 31, at 9 a.m. at Before and After in Sperryville for our monthly public story meeting, where we talk about recent events and the local news with our readers. Have something to say about how we cover the news? Want to hear lively debate about what’s happening in our county? Meet the people behind the stories, share your thoughts and observations, and hear what others have to say! Everybody is welcome. Coffee is on us.
Easter weekend will pop up at Off the Grid
Easter weekend in Rappahannock will be filled with extraordinary events, from the annual sunrise service atop magical Red Oak Mountain to a three day feast at Off The Grid in Sperryville.
Chef Ivan debuts as The Indulgent Scullery with his first (of hopefully many) pop-up dinners on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a special all day Off The Grid Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, which he will prepare.
All-you-can eat cascades of mussels, and individual dishes of Peruvian chicken, fresh seafood, mushroom risotto, lamb lollipops, and more. Full bar options, table service included. Walk-ins are encouraged; no reservations necessary. Prices for meals will range from $18-$26.
Sarah Meservy, founder of Off The Grid, calls Ivan one of her pillars. Ivan runs The Indulgent Scullery, among other enterprises along with his wife Elizabeth. Together they represent years of farm to table expertise from sourcing to cooking to advising. Elizabeth runs Farm to Table Solutions, a sustainable food consulting firm.
Ivan’s cooking is rooted in American and French cuisine with South American influence added to his arsenal of gifted cookery.
For more information, please see rappnews.link/ii3
— Chris Doxzen
Rapp at Home’s upcoming events
Conversations | Tuesday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. | County library: An open discussion. Contact Danny at rapplander@gmail.com.
Africa | Tuesday, April 4, 1 p.m., | County library: Kit Goldfarb discusses her work helping African farmers.
Life Stories | Tuesday, April 4, 2 p.m. | Via Zoom: Write and share your stories. Open to new participants.
Walk And Talk | Every Wednesday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington School on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
The Stitch Clique | Every Thursday in April, April 6, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 87 Ballina Lane, Amissville: Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others. Limited space.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 years and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
