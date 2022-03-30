Trial postponed
A three-day jury trial in the Rappahannock County Circuit Court for the man who allegedly broke into multiple structures on Bill Fletcher’s property near Sperryville was postponed from March 29-31 to May 31 to June 2.
Corey Hanner, 24, allegedly stole more than $2,000 worth of belongings from Bill Fletcher’s residence. Hanner is charged with ten felonies and one misdemeanor. Hanner’s accomplice, Terry Dovel, pleaded guilty earlier this month to nine felony charges for grand larceny and breaking and entering.
German Art Song Festival
The Castleton Theater House will host a German Art Song Festival in April, featuring the most significant ‘Lieder’ Cycles ever written.
Three performances are performed by three-time Grammy award-winner opera singer Michelle DeYoung, baritone Theo Hoffman and tenor Ian Koziara. Bradley Moore, Metropolitan Opera pianist and conductor, renowned collaborative pianist and vocal coach, will play in all three cycles.
Sunday, April 10, 4 p.m.:Schubert’s Winterreise (Winter Journey) in the hands of a great artist is a transporting experience. Few female interpreters sing this passionate anti-odyssey of a rejected male lover. Three-time Grammy award winner and Metropolitan Opera Star Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano, casts a new light on this beloved cycle of 24 songs.
Saturday, April 16, 4 p.m.:Die schöne Müllerin (The Beautiful Maiden of the Mill), is the full Romantic life in one song cycle. Among the most versatile and refined young singers of his generation, baritone Theo Hoffman lends his voice to the young journeyman miller and his companion, the little brook.
Sunday, April 24, 4 p.m.:Die schöne Magelone (The Fair Magelone) by Brahms, is the quintessential song cycle of the Romantic Period. Charismatic tenor Ian Koziara embodies the young knight with his extreme outbursts of emotion and restrained contemplation. Actress Dietlinde Turban Maazel’s narration of Tieck’s ‘Wondrous Love Story’ guides the listener to experience the external and internal events of the story and highlights the dramatic and emotional settings of the songs.
Tickets can be purchased at castleton.simpletix.com.
Gadino Cellars awarded gold medals
Rappahannock County’s Gadino Cellars was awarded two gold medals at the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Cup competition for their 2015 and 2017 Nebbiolo wines. Gadino also brought home silver medals for their 2017 Delfino Rosso Bordeaux Blend and their 2019 Chardonnay.
This competition, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, sampled 615 of the best Virginia wines from over 100 Virginia wineries. According to the Governor’s Cup website, 65 wineries received 127 Gold Medals.
Wines are tasted “blind” by a panel of 19 judges, directed by Jay Youmans, one of only 51 Masters of Wine (MW) in the U.S. In addition, to enter this competition, a winery must certify their wines are made from 100% Virginia grapes. Wines are evaluated based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability and overall quality.
Visit Gadino Cellars to enjoy a Special Vertical Tasting of three vintages of award winning Nebbiolo wines. Go to www.gadinocellars.com for hours and directions.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board seeks input
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will soon update the District’s Long-Range Strategic Plan for delivering conservation services and programs across Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock Counties.
To help inform the Board’s decisions, the District will conduct an online survey which can be accessed from the District’s website, www.culpeperswcd.org, or at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CulpeperSWCD . The short survey is preceded by an overview of current District operations, programs, services and potential challenges.
The mission of the District is “to promote the stewardship of soil and water and the conservation of our natural resources by educating and providing technical assistance to manage, protect and enhance the land and water for the benefit and enjoyment of the citizens of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock Counties.”
The District Board encourages any and all citizens to provide input toward the future plan and encourages feedback from those who have previously received direct services and benefits from District programming.