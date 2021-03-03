PATH’s community conversation
Join the PATH Foundation next Wednesday for a virtual community conversation with author Heather McGee about her recently released book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.”
“Last year, several of us at the PATH Foundation were able to hear Heather McGhee speak.We found both her message and perspective very insightful.We hope individual community members, book clubs, schools, churches and clubs consider The Sum of Us for their next book,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO.
Former Rappahannock County Administrator John McCarthy will moderate the conversation and viewers will be able to ask questions.
The free event will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Register to join at www.pathtobetter.org, and pick up a complimentary copy of “The Sum of Us” at the Rappahannock County Public Library.
Honor for Food Pantry’s Forbes
The nonprofit organization Aging Together has announced that Mimi Forbes, director of the Rappahannock Food Pantry, is among the individuals who will be honored during the annual 5 Over 50 fundraiser celebration.
The other honorees, who were nominated by their peers and selected by a committee, are Frank Bossio of Culpeper County, Liz Danielsen of Fauquier County, Delano “Dink” Kreis of Madison County and Donalda Lovelace of Orange County. The 5 Over 50 fundraiser event will be held virtually on May 20.
“There is no better way to celebrate Older Americans Month [May] than by honoring those over age 50 who have committed a good part of their lives toward building stronger communities in our region,” Aging Together wrote in a news release. “Each of this year’s honorees has exemplified their own personal brand of selfless devotion and dedication toward that cause and consequently received countless accolades and the respect of friends, coworkers, leaders, supporters, and admirers.”
This is Aging Together’s only annual fundraiser. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact the organization at info@agingtogether.org or visit agingtogether.org.
Blowing out candles
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry will celebrate his 50th birthday on Monday, March 8. Curry has served the county for going on three years in his capacity as administrator. “He is a real asset to all of us, both citizens and employees!” says Lauren May, Director of Human Resources & Special Projects, who works closely with Curry. Happy Birthday to him.
Appleton Campbell receives industry honor
Appleton Campbell received the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the seventh consecutive year. This award, which was given to seven Virginia companies, recognizes outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry that achieve excellence in product promotions while delivering superior customer satisfaction.
“The 2021 Carrier President’s Award winners serve as exemplary ambassadors in our industry by providing customers with exceptional service each and every day,” said Justin Keppy, Carrier’s president of residential HVAC. “These companies are leaders in their communities and successfully demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region.”
Amissville resident Mike Appleton, Appleton Campbell’s president said, “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-five years in business together.”
LFCC named Military Friendly School
For 11 years and counting, Lord Fairfax Community College has received the stamp of approval as a Military Friendly School from Victory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.
During the 2019-20 school year, LFCC enrolled 230 veteran, active duty, reservist or National Guard students.
“Our student veterans are resilient and focused,” said LFCC veteran academic advisor/certifying official Sharon Painter in a press release. “In this past year, our student veterans have learned to adapt to changing learning environments, maneuver through changes to Department of Veterans Affairs laws and manage pandemic constraints. They have stepped up to meet these challenges and continue to succeed in 2021.”
Virtual info session for parents
Parents and supporters of potential LFCC students are invited to an online information session from 6 to 7 p.m. on March 10. The session will provide guidance for preparing young adults for the transition from high school to college, navigating the application process and paying for college through grants, loans, scholarships, and payment plans.
Panelists will explain the virtual classroom experience and how LFCC is keeping it interactive and engaging. The session will also cover transfer opportunities, as well as how stacking degrees and credentials can be an alternative path to success.
A $50 gift card will be awarded to one attendee. Register for the session at https://lfcc.edu/virtual-information-sessions/
In the air again?
The Culpeper Air Fest, one of the many annual area events canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus, posted on Facebook Monday that preliminary plans are underway for this year's event.
“We remain hopeful that COVID restrictions will ease by October so that we can put on a great airshow for our community. We're hard at work and will keep you posted as plans progress,” organizers said. Stay tuned.
Calling all scouts
The Shenandoah Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced late last week that with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, they will be able to host camps once more in the summer of 2021.
Registration is open for sessions at Camp Rock Enon from June 27-30 and from June 30 to July 3. Sign up online at http://www.sac-bsa.org/cubsummercamp2021
And the camp is looking for staff to make the summer a memorable experience for campers! If you or someone you know is a scout who is looking for a fun and exhilarating summer, apply online at www.sac-bsa.org/CRESTAFFAPPLICATION
For more information, contact Bill Joyce, the Camp Director, at crecampdirector@scouting.org or by phone at (540) 974-5666.
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.