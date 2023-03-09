Businesses of Rapp networking event next week
Join Businesses of Rappahannock On Tuesday, March 14, from 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., for the organization’s first networking event of the year.
The event is hosted by Little Washington Winery with food provided by Off The Grid. Event sponsors are Oakview National Bank and The MadRapp Recorder. The event will be held at Little Washington Winery Skyline Vineyard Tasting Room, 65 Clark Ln. (behind the Coop). Bring business cards, flyers and friends. All county businesses and guests are welcome.
Walker Jones hires John C. Clark as partner
Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Old Town Warrenton and the Town of Washington, announced on Wednesday that John C. Clark has joined the firm as partner.
Clark, who has a concentration in criminal law, has worked for Venable, an AmLaw 100 firm in D.C. While he enjoyed his fast-paced life as a DC-based litigator, he moved his practice to the Warrenton area 18 years ago to cut back on extensive travel and spend more time with his family, according to a news release from Walker Jones.
He is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, and the Florida Bar. Additionally, Clark is a member of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Bar. He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Dayton School of Law (UDSL) in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated Cum Laude and ninth in his class. A native of Florida, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
He did an externship with the U.S. Magistrate Judge of Dayton and received a position as a staff writer and later Associate Editor for the UDSL Law Review. Clark has written briefs for and argued before the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia.
“As a local attorney, I enjoy working one-on-one with people and helping them with their real-life
Situations,” he said in a statement.
PATH boosts behavioral health training
The PATH Foundation is collaborating with 17 other philanthropic foundations from throughout Virginia to provide funding for expanded behavioral health training for primary care providers treating children, adolescents and young adults across the state.
More than $170,000 has been contributed by these foundations in an effort to address the growing need for improved access to mental health care.
“PATH is grateful to be part of this foundation collaborative from around the Commonwealth, working together to support efforts to address mental health,” CEO and President of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly said in a statement. “We believe partnership across organizations is a key component in approaching the breadth of mental health challenges facing our children and communities.”
The primary goal of the Virginia Mental Health Access Program (VMAP) is to ensure better mental health for children. Through education initiatives, training, and access to specialists, primary care providers are better equipped to screen, diagnose, manage, and treat mental health. VMAP will coordinate two trainings serving up to 80 primary care providers.
These intensive three-day, 16-hour interactive courses for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are focused on building skills and confidence in diagnosing and treating pediatric behavioral health problems. Following course completion, they participate in bi-monthly calls with national primary care and child/adolescent psychiatry experts to address cases in their daily practices.
Rapp at Home upcoming events
Book Club | Thursday, Mar 9, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: This month’s book is “The Black Penguin” by Andrew Evans. Contact Christy at christyrll@gmail.com
Coffee And Chat | Friday, March 10, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. | Rapp at Home office: Please come and share coffee and ideas with the staff in our office.
Alpaca Tour | Monday, March 13, 2 p.m. | 41 Old Browntown Lane, Huntly: Visit with Melissa Woodruff’s alpacas.
Walk And Talk | Every Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. | Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue: Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
French Conversations | 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, March 14 & 28, 10:30 a.m. | Rapp Library: Speak with friends in French about some topic of interest. RSVP.
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.