Thornton River water deemed safe following nearby fire, explosion
The Fredericksburg-based nonprofit Friends of the Rappahannock (FOR) tested the quality of the Thornton River’s waters following an explosive fire on Water Street last week that consumed a local auto shop.
The results were “very positive at both the upstream and downstream sampling locations,” according to FOR.
The nonprofit was called on to conduct the tests by Sperryville residents and the Sperryville Community Alliance to address concerns about water safety following the fire. FOR Deputy Director Bryan Hofman and Carmen Cantrell conducted testing on Monday with local residents and trout fishermen, George Paine and Bob Speegle, according to Sperryville Community Alliance President Kerry Sutten.
The water quality monitoring effort involved examining water acidity, suspensible solids, temperature and the health and habitat of macroinvertebrates. They also looked for other visible signs of contamination such as oil slicks, fish kills, foam, and debris. Survey and sampling was collected at two sites upstream and downstream of the fire incident following consultation with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and an emergency spill response expert.
“I appreciate Friends of the Rappahannock responding so quickly and professionally to this incident to ensure the quality of water in our local rivers remain safe and pristine,” Sutten said.
Bike the trails with ODH this Saturday
Old Dominion Hounds is hosting Cyclisis, a trail biking and walking event at Hungry Run Farm in Amissville on Saturday, May 13.
There will be three trail biking runs:
Black: 120 minutes, 10 a.m. start
Blue: 60-90 minutes, 10:15 a.m. start
Green 30-60 minutes, 10:30 start
The estimated average speed is 5 mph.
There will also be two trail walking options:
3 miles: 10:35 a.m. start
1 mile: 10:45 a.m. start
Cyclisis will take place at 40 Hungry Farm Lane, Amissville, Va. 20106, and there will be an on-site concession stand.
Cost is $20 for adults; $10 for kids. Cash or check only.
Register here or RSVP to Matt Hatcher at hatcherprospect@gmail.com.
Rapp Democrats to hold annual brunch
The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee is holding its annual Blue State Bluegrass Brunch at Mountain View Farm Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event, located 86 Botts Ln in Woodville, is free and open to all. Candidates for county office will attend, as well as special guests Larry Jackson, Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson. Music will be performed by The Bentwood Rockers.
Rapp at Home’s upcoming offerings
Hepinstall Celebration / Monday, May 15, 11:00am, Rapp at Home office / Celebration of Larry Hepinstall and thank you to his family for the gift of his wheelchair van. RSVP.
Spanish Conversation / Tuesdays, May 16, 5:00pm, Contact Tac for location / Come chat in Spanish with ithers who love the language. For location email Tac, Tacman@gmail.com
5 Over 50 Party / Wednesday, May 17, 4:30pm, Quievremont Winery / Celebrate and honor Barbara Adolfi for her significant contributions to Rappahannock County. RSVP.
Stitch Clique / Every Thursday in May, May 11, 18, 1:00-3:00pm, 87 Ballina Lane , Amissville / Knit, crochet, sew or quilt your current project in conversation with others. RSVP limited space.
Life Stories / Tuesday, May 16, 2:00pm, via ZOOM / Write and share your stories. Open to new participants. RSVP.
Walk and Talk / Every Wednesday, May 17, 10:30am, Parking in front of Washington Schoolhouse on Mt Salem Ave. / Easy walk around Little Washington. Contact Nancy at Nankona@aol.com
RSVP to maryann@rappathome.org or call 540-937-4663.
Rapp at Home is a non-profit organization serving the health, safety, and social needs of Rappahannock seniors so they can live independently in the homes they treasure. It is open to seniors 50 and over. To join as a friend at no charge, go to rappathome.org
Dark Skies event
The Dark Skies program event will be held at Rappahannock County Park, on Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. There will be two presentations: “What’s Up in the Sky Tonight?” by James Granahan (NOVAC) “Artificial Lights: Down and Out for Wildlife” by Marshall Jones (RLEP Board). Everyone is welcome to come.