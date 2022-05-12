Needs lots of water? Town moves to charge more for large quantities
The Town of Washington has taken up legislation that will charge private companies more for large sums of non-metered water purchased from the town’s system.
Companies and individuals looking to purchase large sums of water for pools and other needs will owe the town $20 per 1,000 gallons, a 20 percent increase in what was previously charged. A public hearing for the ordinance is expected to be held in June when the change would be implemented immediately upon passage.
Registration deadline looms for candidates seeking Town offices
Candidates seeking election or reelection to Washington Town Council must register with the Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters by June 21. The four-year terms of each member, including Mayor Fred Catlin and Treasurer Gail Swift, end this year.
Garden Club celebrates Earth Day at Rapp elementary
In celebration of Earth Day, Rappahannock County Garden Club volunteers gave several presentations on the theme of "Bees, Butterflies, and Pollinator Gardens” to the students in the Headwaters After-School Enrichment Program at Rappahannock Elementary School.
To remind the kids of the role pollinators play in our culinary lives, these short talks, demonstrations, and stories highlighted types of pollinators, methods to help encourage and protect their existence, and some of the plants that particularly attract pollinators.
Following the presentations, the Garden Club volunteers helped After-School Enrichment Program Manager Lacey Jenkins and her staff, and Waterpenny Farm Co-Owner Rachel Bynum, who is also the Piedmont School Board member, assist the students in planting pollinator plants.
The children filled personalized flower pots they had painted earlier in the week with fennel and parsley plants, donated by Waterpenny Farm. The day concluded with a tour of the newly established pollinator area that Bynum and her volunteers are preparing behind the school to be used as an outside classroom resource, an area specifically surrounded by large shrubs and trees selected to attract pollinators.
Shenandoah National Park announces 2022 artists in residence
Shenandoah National Park on Monday announced the selection of five artists for its annual Artist-in-Residence program.
The program, which is supported by a donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust, gives artists of all disciplines an opportunity to creatively explore Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources. Each artist will spend three weeks in the park and will create an original piece reflecting on the experience to donate to the park. Artists also present public programs about their art and their residencies.
Rappahannock County residents, including the Washington artist Kevin Adams, in the past have been selected for the program. The following artists have been selected for Shenandoah’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence program:
Jillian Sico - Sico is a printer, papermaker, and bookbinder pursuing an MFA in Book Arts at the University of Alabama. Her work is inspired by the slow, quiet reality that she encounters in wild places and natural processes. Making paper by hand, growing fibers and dye plants, and carving wood all require a quiet, meditative patience. Slowing down, engaging fully with the materials, and spending time outdoors allows Jillian to think deeply about how we, as humans, connect with nature. Sico was selected as the May artist and will be in the park from May 9-30.
Sandy Kessler Kaminski - Kessler Kaminski believes in the power of art to transform individuals and communities. She is influenced by the world around us. A classically trained artist, she has integrated contemporary materials and processes into her work. As a result, she is able to make thoughtful, interesting, and exciting works including long-lasting exterior paintings, pastels and sculpture. Over the past decade she has used an approach to public art that is both reflective of the people involved in its creation and inclusive of the viewer. Kessler Kaminski was selected as the July artist and will be in the park from July 15 to Aug. 5.
Ken Heyman – Heyman relishes the pleasure of painting. He prefers plein air painting, the act of painting outdoors, for the simple purity of the experience. Working directly on-site in nature to capture the essence of the landscape forces spontaneity into the process; including the changing sun, wind and weather. Heyman layers the color on thickly with a palette knife or big brush, focusing his attention to the elements of color theory and composition. He likes to work fast, and transfer the physical energy to the canvas with visible brush strokes and motion. Heyman was selected as the August artist and will be in the park from Aug. 15 to Sept. 6.
Jaime Barks - Barks grew up roaming the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Those countless hours she spent wandering the woods as a child are evident in her work which is based on places she has been. Jaime uses a combination of reference images and sketches done on location to capture the feeling of a place. Barks was selected as the September artist and will be in the park from Sept. 7-29.
Carl Johnson – Johnson is an award-winning nature photographer who resides in the hillside area of Anchorage, Alaska. He creates his art in order to better understand the world around him and gain a deeper connection to it. That connection fuels a passion, which in turn further drives his desire to gain a full understanding of place. Through his art, he notices the world, sees details and light in a way he has not seen before. Texture, color lines, shadow; they all come together to tell a story to isolate discrete elements from what is otherwise the chaos of the natural world. Whether tundra or boreal forest, the land is full of complexities. Johnson was selected as the October artist and will be in the park from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7.