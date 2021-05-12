Grab your popcorn!
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue will host an outdoor movie night on Saturday, May 15 at dusk. Watch the 2019 comedy “Playing With Fire” starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer with your family under the stars! The movie is rated PG. Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. 945 Fodderstack Rd., Flint Hill.
Local vaccine clinics
Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District (RRHD) has Moderna vaccine available for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14 at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Drive, Culpeper.
“The RRHD is now offering walk-in availability at our clinics for those 18 years of age and older. We also expanded our Thursday clinic to offer evening hours. We hope this added flexibility allows more of our residents the chance to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting health director. The clinic will accept walk-ins each day. Simply drive in and let the volunteer know that you are there to get a COVID-19 shot.
For those that prefer an appointment, you may use any of the links below to schedule one at your convenience.
Thursday, May 13 - noon - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14 - 8:30 a.m. -noon
If you need assistance by phone, call (540) 308-6072.
Important information to consider before getting a COVID-19 vaccination at an RRHD clinic:
Any individual who has recently received any vaccine must wait 14 days before receiving the COVID 19 vaccine.
Any individual under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
Unless you require assistance, you may not have anyone accompany you into the building for your vaccination, and you will be asked to wait 15 minutes after receiving your dose of the vaccine. Please plan accordingly.
The RRHD asks everyone to remember to continue masking and social distancing outside the household and to watch the 4 Ws: Wear your mask, Watch your distance, Wash your hands, and Wait to return to work or school if you’re sick.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Rapp grads earn diplomas at LFCC
Twenty-eight graduates from the class of 2021 from Rappahannock County will accept their diplomas from Lord Fairfax Community College on Saturday, May 15. Drive-thru diploma walks start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the Fauquier campus and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at the Middletown campus. A virtual commencement ceremony will be held virtually at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, messages from faculty delivered by Professor Rachel Dodson and Professor Kim Lewis, and a graduation speech by Faith Dellinger. Awards, including the outstanding graduate from each campus, will also be presented.
Wine & Jazz
Catch the Nethers Hot Club for their first gig of the season at Blue Quartz Winery near Etlan on Saturday, May 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Nethers Hot Club is known for playing jazz and latin standards from the 30s, 40s and beyond. The group will be joined by a new drummer, Bob McDugald. Talk of the Mountain Seafood will offer food at the event. Please be mindful that social distancing guidelines are still in effect.
5 Over 50
Next Thursday, May 20, the local nonprofit Aging Together will hold a virtual celebration to honor its 5 Over 50 award recipients, including Rappahannock Food Pantry director Mimi Forbes. Tune in on Facebook Live at www.facebook/agingtogether at 6:30 p.m. You do not have to be a member of Facebook to view.
The event is presented by the Culpeper Media Network and sponsored by AARP Virginia, Culpeper Human Services, Culpeper Star Exponent, Innovative
Insurance Group/Sharon Accardo, Lake of the Woods Lions Club, Rappahannock Pantry,
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and Skyline CAP.
Rapid retraining for veterans
Veterans who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are eligible to apply for the Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program (VRRAP) for high-demand jobs. VRRAP will cover education and training programs including associate degrees, non-college degrees, and certificate programs. The Department of Labor determines what’s considered a high-demand job for VRRAP.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3hcfq3v.
May 17 tax deadline
The deadline to file individual income tax for 2020 is this upcoming Monday, May 17. The deadline was extended to coincide with the IRS’ new filing deadline. Virginia taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes online because COVID-19 protocols could delay paper processing. Individuals who made $72,000 or less in 2020 are eligible to file their taxes for free. If you miss the deadline, Virginia will automatically extend your filing deadline for 6 months, but you will still need to pay any taxes owed on time. Find out more at tax.virginia.gov.
