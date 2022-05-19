Rapp high school seniors awarded thousands in scholarships at ceremony
A ceremony was held at Rappahannock County High School last Thursday to award graduating seniors with nearly $221,000 in scholarships, according to the schools.
Among them was a new scholarship named in honor of former high school Principal Jimmy Swindler, The Principal Swindler Scholarship Award, to give to recent graduates currently enrolled in college and graduating seniors in an effort to help them continue to afford higher education in hopes that they graduate.
The scholarship, made possible by the The Phillip and Penny Kardis Family Fund and offered through the Headwaters Foundation, was awarded to seniors Cassia Gainer, Elizabeth Dareing, Sarabeth Ellis, Blake Keyser and Allison Wharton. Alumni Caragh Heverly, Olivia Atkins, Daniel Dalle Lucca, Kayla Compton and Taven Murrah also received the award.
Rapp residents selected in Aging Together’s ‘5 over 50’
As part of “older Americans month,” the Culpeper-based nonprofit Aging Together recognized five seniors in the region over age 50, three of whom are Rappahannock County residents.
Renee Younes and Joyce and Mike Wenger were selected and will be honored at a virtual May 19 event. “We're both pleased and flattered,” Mike Wenger said in an interview. “That's quite a group to be associated with, and everybody in the county does so many good things that it's humbling and also inaccurate to be kind of singled out as somebody that's special.”
In an interview, Younes said of being selected: “I'm honored let me put it that way. I was shocked to get the phone call — I was just really overwhelmed by it. I didn't know anything about [Aging Together]. So I'm pleased to have learned so much and hope to become a volunteer after all this because they've been wonderful.”
Middle Street Gallery to hold final show at its namesake location
Middle Street Gallery starting Saturday is holding its final show at its current location since the site has been bought by The Inn at Little Washington.
In the show, “New Horizons,” the 19 members of the nonprofit arts co-operative will look forward to life at their new gallery. And some of the art will recall earlier times at the gallery and in Rappahannock County.
CenturyLink now requires customers to dial area codes when making local calls
As of Saturday, CenturyLink customers in Rappahannock County must dial area codes when making phone calls, according to a news release from Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster
Rappahannock customers now have to dial all 10 digits in phone numbers. Customers are still able to dial 911. Those experiencing difficulties are encouraged to contact the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 540-675-1058.
RAAC reschedules ‘No Ordinary Person’ show for June after pandemic cancellation
The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) is holding its annual autobiographical storytelling event "No Ordinary Person” in June after canceling a planned showing in January amid a winter COVID-19 surge.
The event, scheduled to take place Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 12 at 3 p.m., will be held at the Little Washington Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Masks are recommended, although not required.
This year's storytellers will be Tina Falkenbury, Beverly Jones, and Michael Dennis. Falkenbury and her husband Paul moved to the county in 2018. She is a photographer who will tell stories about her uprooted family and her search for home.
Jones and her husband Andy Alexander have lived in Rappahannock since 2002; She was a lawyer who changed careers and became an executive coach and writer. Her story details making big changes in tiny steps (Disclosure: Jones, who serves on the RAAC board, is married to Andy Alexander, chair of Foothills Forum, a nonprofit that works closely with the Rappahannock News. Jones is the former vice-chair of the organization).
Michael Dennis, a book artist and designer, moved to Flint Hill with his husband Paul ten years ago. Dennis will talk about his struggle learning to read, his passion for books, and his search for meaning and beauty through the love of reading.
The Sunday performance will be followed by a "talk back session," where the storytellers will answer questions from the audience. They welcome story-related questions of all sorts, perhaps about the stories themselves or about what it was like to prepare a story and to share it with an audience.
Rapp author visits Rapp Book Club
Local author Edward Dolnick will be meeting with the Rapp Book Club on Thursday, June 9, at 10:30 a.m. in the Rappahannock County Park pavilion. He will be discussing his book “The Writing of the Gods: The Race to Decode the Rosetta Stone.” All are welcome.
Correction
In an ad congratulating LFCC/Laurel Ridge’s Dual Enrollment graduates last week and on May 5, Brealyn Steward’s name was misspelled. We regret the error.